Live updates: Team USA eyes more gold in women's gymnastics all-around final

What to Know
- Simone Biles is now an eight-time Olympic medalist, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history.
- With five career gold medals, Biles is now tied with Anton Heida for the American gymnast record.
- Biles and Suni Lee are scheduled to compete in the all-around event on Thursday, as the top-two U.S. finishers, leaving Jordan Chiles, as a reserve.
The all-around final, featuring Simone Biles and Suni Lee of the United States women's gymnastics squad, will be a historic moment with two former gold medalists competing.