2024 Paris Olympics medal winners: See the running list

The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the second day of competition, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today's schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Monday, July 29

DIVING

MEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 3M PLATFORM

Gold: Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, China

Silver: Tom Daley and Noah Williams, Britain

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Bronze: Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray, Canada

EQUESTRIAN

EVENTING TEAM

Gold: Britain

Silver: France

Bronze: Japan

SHOOTING

WOMEN'S 10M AIR RIFLE

Gold: Ban Hyo-jin, South Korea

Silver: Huang Yuting, China

Bronze: Audrey Gogniat, Switzerland

MEN'S 10M AIR RIFLE

Gold: Sheng Lihao, China

Silver: Victor Lindgren, Sweden

Bronze: Miran Maricic, Croatia

Sunday, July 28

ARCHERY

WOMEN'S TEAM

Gold: South Korea

Silver: China

Bronze: Mexico

CANOE SLALOM

WOMEN'S KAYAK SINGLE

Gold: Jessica Fox, Australia

Silver: Klaudia Zwolinska, Poland

Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Britain

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

WOMEN'S CROSS-COUNTRY

Gold: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, France

Silver: Haley Batten, United States

Bronze: Jenny Rissveds, Sweden

Utah native Haley Batten won her first Olympic medal in women's mountain biking with a close finish for silver at the 2024 Paris Games.

FENCING

WOMEN'S FOIL

Gold: Lee Kiefer, USA

Silver: Lauren Scruggs, USA

Bronze: Eleanor Harvey, Canada

JUDO

WOMEN’S 52KG

Gold: Diyora Keldiyorova, Uzbekistan

Silver: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo

Bronze: Larissa Pimenta, Brazil and Amandine Buchard, France

MEN’S 66KG

Gold: Hifumi Abe, Japan

Silver: Willian Lima, Brazil

Bronze: Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Kazakhstan and Denis Vieru, Moldova

SHOOTING

MEN'S 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Xie Yu, China

Silver: Federico Nilo Maldini, Italy

Bronze: Paolo Monna, Italy

SWIMMING

MEN'S 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Gold: Léon Marchand, France

Silver: Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan

Bronze: Carson Foster, United States

WOMEN'S 100M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Torri Huske, United States

Silver: Gretchen Walsh, United States

Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China

American swimmers Torri Huske wins gold while teammate Gretchen Walsh wins silver in the women’s 100m Butterfly final.

SHOOTING

WOMEN'S 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Oh Ye-jin, South Korea

Silver: Kim Ye-ji, South Korea

Bronze: Manu Bhaker, India

SKATEBOARDING

WOMEN’S STREET

Gold: Coco Yoshizawa, Japan

Silver: Liz Akama, Japan

Bronze: Rayssa Leal, Brazil

Saturday, July 27

CYCLING

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL

Gold: Remco Evenepoel, Belgium

Silver: Filippo Ganna, Italy

Bronze: Wout van Aert, Belgium

WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL

Gold: Grace Brown, Australia

Silver: Anna Henderson, Britain

Bronze: Chloe Dygert, United States

Dygert, the 2023 world champion, crashed early in the race Sunday but still secured a third-place finish in France.

DIVING

WOMEN'S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD

Gold: Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, China

Silver: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, United States

Bronze: Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, Britain

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon started the medal count for Team USA when they won a silver medal in women’s synchronized springboard.

FENCING

WOMEN’S EPEE INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Vivian Kong, Hong Kong

Silver: Auriane Mallo-Breton, France

Bronze: Eszter Muhari, Hungary

MEN’S SABER INDIVIDUAL

Bronze: Luigi Samele, Italy

JUDO

WOMEN 48KG

Gold: Natsumi Tsunoda, Japan

Silver: Baasankhuu Bavuudori, Mongolia

Bronze: Shirine Boukli, France, and Tara Babulfath, Sweden

MEN 60KG

Gold: Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan

Silver: Luka Mkheidze, France

Bronze: Ryuju Nagayama, Japan and Francisco Garrigos, Spain

RUGBY SEVENS

Gold: France

Silver: Fiji

Bronze: South Africa

SHOOTING

10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, China

Silver: Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun, South Korea

Bronze: Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev, Kazakhstan

SWIMMING

MEN’S 400M FREESTYLE

Gold: Lukas Maertens, Germany

Silver: Elijah Winnington, Australia

Bronze: Kim Woo-min, South Korea

MEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: Australia

Bronze: Italy

Team USA swimmer Nic Fink tied for silver in the men's 100m breaststroke final, missing the gold by two hundredths of a second.

WOMEN’S 400M FREESTYLE

Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Silver: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Bronze: Katie Ledecky, United States

WOMEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY

Gold: Australia

Silver: United States

Bronze: China