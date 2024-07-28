Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs take gold and silver in US fencing showdown

Before the final started, Team USA was already guaranteed two more medals in women's foil.

Americans Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs faced off Sunday in women's foil fencing at the Paris Olympics.

Kiefer, the defending champion from the Tokyo Olympics, managed to keep her title after besting Scruggs 15-6 in their final bout.

Scruggs had to best Eleanor Harvey of Canada in her semifinal, whereas Keifer topped Alice Volpi of Italy.

Scruggs, born in Queens, New York, and a current Harvard student, became the first Black fencer from the U.S. to win an individual medal in a women's event.

There has not been an all-U.S. final in an Olympic fencing event since 2008, when Mariel Zagunis beat Sada Jacobson in saber as part of an American podium sweep. Before that, the last time it happened was in 1904.

