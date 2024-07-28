2024 Paris Olympics

Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs take gold and silver in US fencing showdown

Queens-born fencer Lauren Scruggs faced off against teammate Lee Kiefer in women's foil.

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before the final started, Team USA was already guaranteed two more medals in women's foil.

Americans Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs faced off Sunday in women's foil fencing at the Paris Olympics.

Kiefer, the defending champion from the Tokyo Olympics, managed to keep her title after besting Scruggs 15-6 in their final bout.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Scruggs had to best Eleanor Harvey of Canada in her semifinal, whereas Keifer topped Alice Volpi of Italy.

Scruggs, born in Queens, New York, and a current Harvard student, became the first Black fencer from the U.S. to win an individual medal in a women's event.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

There has not been an all-U.S. final in an Olympic fencing event since 2008, when Mariel Zagunis beat Sada Jacobson in saber as part of an American podium sweep. Before that, the last time it happened was in 1904.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 15 hours ago

Live updates: USA men's basketball rolls past Serbia, US women take gold and silver in 100m butterfly

Swimming 8 mins ago

Americans Huske, Walsh take gold and silver in women's 100m butterfly

Watch the showdown here.

Lee Kiefer is a gold medalist fencer, and Gerek Meinhardt has won two bronze medals in the sport. Together, that makes the married pair, the first couple of American fencing, and this summer they take their talent and love to the City of Lights.
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us