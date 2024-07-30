2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic medal count: Team USA adds to lead in Day 4, but trails in golds

The United States is expected to contend for the top of the medal count at the Paris Olympics

By Tom Shea and Staff Reports

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals as of the fourth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 4).

Paris Summer Olympics 2024

The U.S. will enter Day 5 of the Paris Games with the most swimming medals at 15, leading second-place Australia by seven. The Aussies, however, own the most golds with four, while the U.S. and Italy have two apiece.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATESPORTEVENTATHLETE(S)
🥇GOLD (4)
July 30GymnasticsWomen TeamSimone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLee Kiefer
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyTorri Huske
July 27SwimmingMen 4x100m freestyleJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
🥈SILVER (11)
July 30SwimmingMen 800m freestyleBobby Finke
July 30SwimmingMen 4x200m freestyle relayLuke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeRegan Smith
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyKatie Grimes
July 29SkateboardingMen streetJagger Eaton
July 28SwimmingMen 100m breaststrokeNic Fink
July 28FencingWomen individual foilLauren Scruggs
July 28SwimmingWomen 100m butterflyGretchen Walsh
July 28CyclingWomen mountain bikeHaley Batten
July 27SwimmingWomen 4x100m freestyleKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
July 27DivingWomen springboard 3m synchronizedSarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook
🥉BRONZE (11)
July 30SwimmingWomen 100m backstrokeKatharine Berkoff
July 30RugbyWomen
July 29FencingMen individual foilNick Itkin
July 29SwimmingMen 100 backstrokeRyan Murphy
July 29SwimmingMen 200m freestyleLuke Hobson
July 29SwimmingWomen 400m individual medleyEmma Weyant
July 29GymnasticsMen TeamRichard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik
July 29SkateboardingMen streetNyjah Huston
July 28SwimmingMen 400m individual medleyCarson Foster
July 27SwimmingWomen 400m freestyleKatie Ledecky
July 27CyclingWomen individual time trialChloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 4

GOLDEN RETURN FOR BILES

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.

Team USA is back on top.

After claiming silver in Tokyo three years ago, the U.S. women's gymnastics team recaptured the gold medal in Tuesday's team final for the 2024 Olympics.

Simone Biles clinched the gold with a dazzling performance in the final floor exercise, which put the U.S. (171.296) well ahead of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

Along with Jordan Chiles, Biles competed in all four events in the final. Suni Lee participated in three events (floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars) and Jade Carey did the vault. Now, they are all gold medalists.

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

USA RUGBY STUNNER

Alex Sedrick ran her way into U.S. rugby history.

The Salt Lake City native scored a try and hit the game-winning conversion on the final play to give Team USA a 14-12 victory over Australia in the bronze medal match, giving the U.S. its first ever Olympic rugby sevens medal.

Australia got its first try just over a minute into the bronze-medal contest thanks to Maddison Levi. The U.S. then equaled the score on an Alev Kelter try and her ensuing conversion.

Team USA's defense held strong early in the second half, holding the score to 7-7 until there was 1:25 remaining. That's when Maddison Levi and her sister, Teagan, combined for a second try.

SILVER(S) AND BRONZE IN POOL

The U.S. quartet of Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith won silver in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. Team USA made the podium in the event after finishing fourth at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games. That ended a streak of four straight Olympic titles for the Americans.

Team USA's Bobby Finke took silver in the men's 800m freestyle, with Ireland's Daniel Wiffen earning gold with an Olympic record.

On the women's side, Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff finished second and third, respectively, in the women's 100m backstroke final.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown repeated as champion with an Olympic record time of 57.33 seconds.

Smith finished in 57.66 seconds to capture her second individual silver medal and her fourth medal overall. Berkoff, who finished in 57.98 seconds, made the podium for the first time.

Stephen Wade of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

