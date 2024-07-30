Olympic medal count: Team USA adds to lead in Day 4, but trails in golds

The Olympic Games are in full swing from Paris!

For a full rundown of all the events each day, we have a full breakdown of everything airing, along with where and how to watch. Every Olympic event will be streaming live on Peacock.

When it comes to the medal count, the United States is the favorite to win the most medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul, but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans.

So which country is leading in medals as of the fourth day of competition? Here is a look at the Olympic medal count (and keep reading for some Team USA highlights from Day 4).

Last updated: July 30 at 5 p.m.

The U.S. will enter Day 5 of the Paris Games with the most swimming medals at 15, leading second-place Australia by seven. The Aussies, however, own the most golds with four, while the U.S. and Italy have two apiece.

Here's a breakdown of what events Team USA has won medals in and the athletes involved:

DATE SPORT EVENT ATHLETE(S) 🥇GOLD (4) July 30 Gymnastics Women Team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lee Kiefer July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Torri Huske July 27 Swimming Men 4x100m freestyle Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King 🥈SILVER (11) July 30 Swimming Men 800m freestyle Bobby Finke July 30 Swimming Men 4x200m freestyle relay Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Regan Smith July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Katie Grimes July 29 Skateboarding Men street Jagger Eaton July 28 Swimming Men 100m breaststroke Nic Fink July 28 Fencing Women individual foil Lauren Scruggs July 28 Swimming Women 100m butterfly Gretchen Walsh July 28 Cycling Women mountain bike Haley Batten July 27 Swimming Women 4x100m freestyle Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel July 27 Diving Women springboard 3m synchronized Sarah Bacon & Kassidy Cook 🥉BRONZE (11) July 30 Swimming Women 100m backstroke Katharine Berkoff July 30 Rugby Women July 29 Fencing Men individual foil Nick Itkin July 29 Swimming Men 100 backstroke Ryan Murphy July 29 Swimming Men 200m freestyle Luke Hobson July 29 Swimming Women 400m individual medley Emma Weyant July 29 Gymnastics Men Team Richard Frederick, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik July 29 Skateboarding Men street Nyjah Huston July 28 Swimming Men 400m individual medley Carson Foster July 27 Swimming Women 400m freestyle Katie Ledecky July 27 Cycling Women individual time trial Chloe Dygert

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Team USA Highlights: Day 4

GOLDEN RETURN FOR BILES

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.

Team USA is back on top.

After claiming silver in Tokyo three years ago, the U.S. women's gymnastics team recaptured the gold medal in Tuesday's team final for the 2024 Olympics.

Simone Biles clinched the gold with a dazzling performance in the final floor exercise, which put the U.S. (171.296) well ahead of silver-medalist Italy (165.494) and bronze-medalist Brazil (164.497).

Along with Jordan Chiles, Biles competed in all four events in the final. Suni Lee participated in three events (floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars) and Jade Carey did the vault. Now, they are all gold medalists.

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

USA RUGBY STUNNER

Alex Sedrick ran her way into U.S. rugby history.

The Salt Lake City native scored a try and hit the game-winning conversion on the final play to give Team USA a 14-12 victory over Australia in the bronze medal match, giving the U.S. its first ever Olympic rugby sevens medal.

Australia got its first try just over a minute into the bronze-medal contest thanks to Maddison Levi. The U.S. then equaled the score on an Alev Kelter try and her ensuing conversion.

Team USA's defense held strong early in the second half, holding the score to 7-7 until there was 1:25 remaining. That's when Maddison Levi and her sister, Teagan, combined for a second try.

SILVER(S) AND BRONZE IN POOL

The U.S. quartet of Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith won silver in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. Team USA made the podium in the event after finishing fourth at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games. That ended a streak of four straight Olympic titles for the Americans.

Team USA's Bobby Finke took silver in the men's 800m freestyle, with Ireland's Daniel Wiffen earning gold with an Olympic record.

On the women's side, Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff finished second and third, respectively, in the women's 100m backstroke final.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown repeated as champion with an Olympic record time of 57.33 seconds.

Smith finished in 57.66 seconds to capture her second individual silver medal and her fourth medal overall. Berkoff, who finished in 57.98 seconds, made the podium for the first time.

