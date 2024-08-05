Simone Biles wins silver, Jordan Chiles takes home the bronze after dramatic ending to the women's floor final

The United States finished the gymnastics meet of the 2024 Olympics in a strong fashion with Simone Biles winning silver and Jordan Chiles taking home the bronze in the women's floor exercise final Monday after an inquiry shook up the final standings.

Biles scored 14.133 to capture her 11th Olympic medal, further cementing her position as the greatest American gymnast of all time. This was the first time she lost a world or Olympic floor title, but still was able to take home the silver after stepping out of the competition area during her routine.

Chiles won the bronze after a successful inquiry into her score moved her from fifth to third with a final score of 13.766 (from 13.666). Chiles went last in the competition so the shift in the standings happened at the end and led to a heart-stopping conclusion.

A large number of fans gave Biles a standing ovation waving American flags after she performed. Biles came off the mat smiling. But it was the moment Chiles won the bronze at the end of the competition after the inquiry that cause the crowd to erupt in cheers.

This was Chiles' first individual Olympic medal and Biles immediately went over to hug her.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade finished in first and took home the floor final gold with a score of 14.166. Andrade has been a force to be reckoned with this Games taking home four medals in Paris (gold in the floor, silver in the all-around and vault, and bronze in the team event with Brazil).

The start of Simone's routine was performed to Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It?" That song has been an anthem to these games with the song being the basis for a video by NBC Sports highlighting the Games in which Simone asked "are you guys ready for it?" She also included samplings of Beyonce in her floor routine.

Biles, 27, becomes the 11th American to win 11 medals. She's now the second U.S. gymnast to win more than one medal on floor after winning the gold medal in Rio in 2016 (Aly Raisman won gold in 2012 and silver in 2016).

She was unable to medal earlier in the day in the balance beam final.

Biles hasn't said definitively if 2024 was the last Olympics for her or if she'll return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"Never say never," she said earlier in the Paris Games. But Biles also said she was "getting really old." She'll be 31 at the time of the Los Angeles Olympics.

Chiles also teased an upcoming "announcement" Tuesday about her future leaving some guessing she'll return to her former team at UCLA.

Here's how Simone Biles scored in the floor exercise final

Simone Biles scored a 14.133 with a difficulty score of 6.900, an execution score of 7.833, and a penalty of -0.6. Simone stepped outside the competing mat at one point costing her the 0.6 deduction.

Here's how Jordan Chiles scored in the floor exercise final

Jordan Chiles scored a 13.766 with a difficulty score of 5.900 and an execution score of 7.866.

Here were the floor exercise final scores at the 2024 Olympics

These were the final scores for the women's artistic gymnastics floor exercise finals:

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil): 14.166

Simone Biles (United States): 14.133

Jordan Chiles (United States): 13.766

Ana Barbosu (Romania): 13.700

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (Romania): 13.700

Alice D'Amato (Italy): 13.600

Rina Kishi (Japan): 13.166

Yushan Ou (China): 13.000

Manila Esposito (Italy): 12.133

What events does Simone Biles have left to compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympics

None! The women's floor exercise final was the last women's gymnastics event in the 2024 Olympics.

Congratulations to Simone and the entire U.S. women's gymnastics team on an amazing Olympics.

How many medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles has a total of 11 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 2 silvers and 2 bronze.

At the Paris Olympics, Biles picked up three gold medals in the vault, all-around and team events, and a silver in the floor exercise. She missed out on a medal on the balance beam.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone won a silver in the team event and a bronze on the balance beam.

At the Rio Olympics, Biles won five gold: team, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor.

Here's a list of Simone Biles' medals

2024 Paris Olympics - Silver - Floor

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Vault

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - All-around

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Floor

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Vault

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - All-around

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Team

How many medals does Jordan Chiles have?

Jordan Chiles has three Olympic medals: gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics team event, bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics floor exercise and silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team event.

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

Which American women gymnasts have the most medals?

Simone Biles has the most medals of any female American gymnast with 11.

Shannon Miller has seven Olympic medals.

Suni Lee and Aly Raisman both have six Olympic medals.

Lee has one more event, the balance beam, to compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

