NYC to sue Trump administration over effort to pull $188M owed for migrants

New York City will sue the administration of President Donald Trump on Tuesday over another recent effort to pull $188 million in migrant shelter funding allocated to the city.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a letter to the city on April 1 informing them that they plan to terminate three grants under the Shelter and Services Program, which is for migrants.

It was not immediately clear whether the city’s lawsuit would be separate from or added to the previous suit the administration of NYC Mayor Eric Adams filed over the clawback of $80 million earlier in 2025.

"Like their previous actions clawing back appropriated funds, these steps are unlawful, and the New York City Law Department is currently determining the best legal recourse to take to ensure that this money remains in New York City, where it was allocated and belongs," Adams said in a statement.

"As I have repeatedly said, New York City did not create this crisis — it was caused by decades of federal inaction and failure to pass comprehensive immigration reform," he continued. "Yet, New Yorkers — and residents of other major cities across the country — have been forced to pay the price."

In February, the city filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's seizing of more than $80 million.