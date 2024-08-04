Here's when Jordan Chiles competes next at the Olympics

Jordan Chiles, who has been part of two Olympic medal-winning gymnastics teams in Tokyo and Paris, will have a chance Monday to win an individual medal of her own.

After being a vital part of the United States' team gold medal last week, Chiles will compete in her first individual event of the Paris Olympics -- the floor exercise final on Monday.

The women's floor exercise final is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 8:23 a.m. ET. Chiles will compete in the floor exercise final at Bercy Arena.

In addition to the team gold in Paris, Chiles also was a part of the silver-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA’s Jordan Chiles says she’s still riding the high afer winning gold for the women’s gymnastics team all-around on Tuesday, something she treasures even more because of the other athletes on her team. “Every memory, every experience that we have together, we’re definitely going to cherish even more.”

Since the 2020 Olympics, Chiles has been a fan (and celebrity) favorite.

During team final, performing her usual floor routine to a medley of Beyoncé songs, Chiles scored a 13.966 to put the United States on the brink of winning the women's gymnastics team final.

Leading up to the Olympics, Chiles wore a leotard that she was inspired to design after seeing an outfit Beyoncé wore during her world tour. Prior to the start of the Olympics, the singer sent Chiles an autographed vinyl with a handwritten message, calling the gymnast her "twin."

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion gave Chiles some major kudos during her balance beam routine en route to Team USA winning gold in the women’s team event on Tuesday.

“You Killing it my girl,” Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram story.

Over the past month, Chiles has been recognized by many stars in different walks of life, including Beyoncé and Michael Jordan.

Chiles has also hinted she'll be making a big "announcement" about her future on Tuesday, Aug. 6 after she finishes competing in Paris and it may involve returning to her alma mater UCLA and the gymnastics team here, according to olympics.com.

"I know floor is coming up. That's my main focus, but you never know. You never know. I might have the four letters [UCLA] across my chest. You might see me in '28," Chiles told olympics.com. "As of right now, I think my main focus is kind of just finishing floor because this is my first time ever being in an event final. I'm really excited about that.

When does Jordan Chiles compete next?

Jordan Chiles has one remaining event in Paris, the women's floor exercise finals at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

When are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel is the women's gymnastics event on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

Here are Team USA women's gymnastics remaining events

Balance beam: Simone Biles and Suni Lee

Floor exercise: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

Here are Team USA women's gymnastics medals