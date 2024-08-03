How many medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles is already the most-decorated American gymnast of all time, but she's not done adding to her medal total after picking up three more gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

With Biles' most recent gold medal coming in the women's vault, she's now earned 10 Olympic medals, including seven gold, a silver, and two bronze.

Biles, 27, is now the fifth woman all-time with at least 10 Olympic medals in women's gymnastics. She's now tied with her seven gold with Allyson Felix for second-most all-time among U.S. women, behind only Katie Ledecky and Jenny Thomson who have eight gold medals.

Ledecky has one more event to compete in at the Paris Olympics, the 800m free on Saturday.

Biles still has two more events to compete in at the Olympics: floor exercise and balance beam on Monday, August 5.

Team USA’s Simone Biles and Jade Carey claimed two of the top spots at the women’s vault finals on Saturday.

Biles has not ruled out competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. She will be 31.

What medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles has a total of 10 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

At the Paris Olympics, Biles has picked up three gold medals in the vault, all-around and team events.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone won a silver in the team event and a bronze on the balance beam.

At the Rio Olympics, Biles won five gold: team, all-around, vault, balance beam and floor.

Here's a list of Simone Biles' medals

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Vault

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - All-around

2024 Paris Olympics - Gold - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Silver - Team

2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Floor

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Balance beam

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Vault

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - All-around

2016 Rio Olympics - Gold - Team

What events does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics star based on qualifications:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

When are Simone Biles' remaining events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.