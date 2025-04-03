Two people died and two police officers were hurt when a fire broke out a housing complex in New Jersey overnight, authorities say.

According to police in North Bergen, the fire broke out on the 10th floor of a 16-story senior housing high-rise on Grand Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire was shooting through the apartment windows when authorities arrived at the scene. Officials say a 77-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man died. The fire didn't spread to any other units.

Two police officers were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Dozens of people may be displaced, officials said.