Here's how to watch Stephen Nedoroscik, ‘the pommel horse guy,' in the event finals Saturday

No matter what, Stephen Nedoroscik will be leaving the 2024 Paris Olympics as an Olympic medalist. He'll have a chance on Saturday in the men's pommel horse final to become a two-time Olympic medalist.

Nedoroscik who clinched the United States' bronze earlier in the week with his performance on the pommel horse in the team final also qualified for the event final in Paris, the only USA men's gymnast to qualify for an individual event final.

The men's pommel horse final is scheduled for 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. It will air live on E!, Peacock and stream on nbcolympics.com.

When is the men's pommel horse final?

Stephen Nedoroscik from Team USA will compete in the men's pommel horse final.

The men's pommel horse final is scheduled for 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3.

How can I watch the men's pommel horse final?

The men's pommel horse final will air live on E!, Peacock and stream on nbcolympics.com.

If you missed it or want to see it again, it will replay in 'Primetime in Paris' on NBC, Peacock and streaming at nbcolympics.com starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Here's who qualified for the men's pommel horse event finals

Team USA's Stephen Nedoroscik qualified for the event finals on Saturday, along with seven other gymnasts.

Here's the full list with their qualification scores: