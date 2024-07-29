Medal drought no more!: USA men's gymnastics wins bronze in Paris Olympics, first team medal since 2008

After 16 years and three Olympics with no men's gymnastics team medals, the wait is finally over. The USA men's gymnastics team won bronze in the team event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

The team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard earned the bronze medal. They were not the favorites for the event, but were expected to be in contention for a spot on the podium, and that is where they will be able to stand proudly during the medal ceremony.

Japan captured the gold, with a final score of 259.594. China came in second for the silver medal, with a final score of 259.062. The United States was 1.801 points behind with a score of 257.793.

When did the USA last win a team medal in men's gymnastics?

The last time the United States won a bronze team medal in men's gymnastics was 2008. The U.S. also won bronze in 1904.

The last time the United States won a silver team medal in men's gymnastics was 2004. The U.S. also won silver in 1904 and 1932.

The last time the United States won a gold team medal in men's gymnastics was 1984.

Who is competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics team final?

The athletes competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics finals are:

Asher Hong, 20, from Tomball, Texas. Olympic debut.

Paul Juda, 23, from Deerfield, Illinois. Olympic debut.

Brody Malone, 24, from Rockmart, Georgia. Second Olympic experience (competed in Tokyo)

Stephen Nedoroscik, 25, from Worcester, Massachusetts. Olympic debut.

Frederick Richard, 20, from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Olympic debut.

OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALISTS! 🥉



For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Men are taking home hardware in the Olympic Team Competition! Congratulations to Asher, Paul, Brody, Stephen & Frederick - you are Olympic Medalists! pic.twitter.com/sodNiW76Ut — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 29, 2024

TEAM USA HAS DONE IT!



Men’s gymnastics wins their FIRST Olympic team medal since 2008. 🥉🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/xLeDfsVlwH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

SIXTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING 🇺🇸🥉



The men of @USAGym are Olympic bronze medalists in the men’s team final!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/8xl9GOh3Ut — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 29, 2024

USA men's gymnastics high bar scores

Paul Juda scored a 13.366 on the high bar with a small hop on his landing.

Frederick Richard celebrated after sticking his dismount at the end of his tricky high bar routine, earning a score of 14.833.

Brody Malone capped off the team high bar with a score of 14.166.

The team's final high bar score is 42.365.

USA men's gymnastics parallel bar scores

Frederick Richard (14.566), Brody Malone (14.433) and Asher Hong (14.400) competed in the parallel bars, the third rotation for the U.S. in the gymnastics team final.

The team's final parallel bar score is 43.399.

USA men's gymnastics vault scores

Asher Hong, Brody Malone and Paul Juda stepped up for Team USA on the vault in the men's team final.

For the second straight rotation, Hong was the top American scorer. He earned a 14.833, while Juda got a 14.666 and Malone got a 14.533.

The team's final vault score is 44.032.

USA men's gymnastics rings score

Frederick Richard, Brady Malone and Asher Hong were the first gymnasts to compete for Team USA in the men's team final.

The U.S., competing alongside Italy, started on rings for its first rotation.

Hong had the top score of the group with a 14.533. Malone was next with a 14.166, followed by Richard's 14.033.

The team's final rings score is 42.732.

USA men's gymnastics floor exercise score

Paul Juda, Asher Hong and Frederick Richard delivered in the floor exercise portion, scoring 14.200, 14.133 and 14.466, respectively.

The team's final floor exercise score is 42.799.

USA men's gymnastics pommel horse score

Paul Juda (13.900), Brody Malone (13.700) and Stephen Nedoroscik (14.866) competed in the pommel horse rotation.

The team pommel horse score was 42.466.

The team's overall final score across the six rotations was 257.793.

Men's gymnastics schedule: when are the men's gymnastics events at the Olympics?.

Wednesday, July 31 - The men's gymnastics all-around final will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Date Time (ET) Event Monday, July 29 11:30 a.m. Team Final Wednesday, July 31 11:30 a.m. All-Around Final Saturday, August 3 9:30 a.m. Floor Exercise Final Saturday, August 3 11:16 a.m. Pommel Horse Final Sunday, August 4 9 a.m. Rings Final Sunday, August 4 10:24 a.m. Vault Final Monday, August 5 5:45 a.m. Parallel Bars Final Monday, August 5 7:33 a.m. Horizontal Bar Final

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.