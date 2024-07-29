2024 Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik, Clark Kent of pommel horse, is America's new hero in men's gymnastics

Here's when Stephen Nedoroscik, Team USA gymnastics' hero in pommel horse, is competing again

By Kiki Intarasuwan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Stephen Nedoroscik quickly became a fan favorite as Team USA wins bronze in men's gymnastics final.
  • Fans have dubbed him the Clark Kent of pommel horse because he takes off his thick-rimmed eyeglasses off before his routine, and puts them immediately back on to see.
  • If you missed the men's artistic gymnastics team event, you can catch Nedoroscik in action again in the pommel horse individual final on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 am EDT.

Team USA gymnastics has a new unlikely hero on the men's side.

As the team competed, and won its first Olympic medal since 2008 in the men's team event on Monday, Stephen Nedoroscik quickly became a fan favorite. The NBC Olympics camera crew captured him having a little shuteye before his turn on the pommel horse --- Nedoroscik's only specialty out of all six apparatus that include floor, vault, rings, high bar and parallel bars.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The 25-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, may seem like a one-trick pony to non-gymastics fans but he sure knows his way around the pommel horse. He helped the men's team end a 16-year-long medal drought at the Olympics with a major score of 15.200.

He typically competes with a pair of goggles designed to stay on as he swings around the apparatus. Fans have dubbed him the Clark Kent of pommel horse because he takes off his thick-rimmed eyeglasses off before his routine, and puts them immediately back on to see.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Several X users have called the Penn State graduate "nerdy" but it's all extremely well-intentioned. Nedoroscik not only studied electrical engineering, he regularly boasts about the time it takes him to solve a Rubik's cube. His personal best? It's 8.664 seconds, according to his TikTok profile.

He even posted on his Instagram story about solving a cube at the Paris Olympics.

If you missed the men's artistic gymnastics team event, you can catch Nedoroscik in action again in the pommel horse individual final on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 am EDT.

2024 Paris Olympics 6 hours ago

Men's gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics: Full schedule, how to watch, TV and streaming channels

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

Medal drought no more!: USA men's gymnastics wins bronze in Paris Olympics, first team medal since 2008

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us