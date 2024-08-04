The US women's gymnastics team hasn't missed a podium in Paris. Their perfect run comes down to Monday

The U.S. women's gymnastics team has been unstoppable, and they're not done yet.

The women of Team USA have not missed a podium opportunity at all in the Paris Games. Between the team, all-around, vault and uneven bars finals, each American athlete in competition for a medal has walked away with some hardware.

Their domination started early at the team event. Simone Biles led Olympic veterans Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey to gold. Watch their first-place finish here.

At the all-around event, Biles and Lee stayed strong, delivering great scores across all four apparatuses to earn a gold and bronze medal, respectively.

Individual event finals followed for vault and uneven bars. Biles and Carey were the only two to qualify for the vault. Each delivered a stunning show to earn gold and bronze. Then. on Sunday, Lee defended the bronze she won in Tokyo on the uneven bars.

There are only two events left for the women: balance beam and floor. Both are held on Monday, with Biles competing in both.

Here are Team USA women's gymnastics medals

All-around: Simone Biles (gold) and Suni Lee (bronze)

Vault: Simone Biles (gold) and Jade Carey (bronze)

Uneven bars: Suni Lee (bronze)

When are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel is the women's gymnastics event on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

