Suni Lee wins bronze in uneven bars final in Paris and earns her sixth Olympics medal

Suni Lee followed up her dazzling performance in Tokyo with a repeat bronze-medal winning routine in Paris on Sunday.

Lee's score of 14.800 was good enough for a bronze medal.

With the win, Lee now has six Olympics medals. In Paris, Lee has already won gold with the U.S. gymnastics team in the team final and bronze in the all-around event. Her three medals in 2024 ties her medal haul from Tokyo, where she won the bronze in the uneven bars, gold in the all-around, and silver in the team event.

She's now tied for third-most Olympic medals by an American woman gymnast. She's tied with Aly Raisman, and only one behind Shannon Miller.

"I think this one just meant so much more because last Olympics I got the bronze medal, but it obviously wasn't the routine that I wanted, so this time I was like 'you know what, even if I make podium and I get third place, whatever, it's better than the routine I did last time,'" Lee told NBC Olympics. "I'm so happy this time around because I feel like I did everything in my power just keep the consistency coming."

Algeria's Kaylia Nemour took home the uneven bars gold with a stunning 15.700 performance and China's Qiyuan Qiu took the silver with a score of 15.500.

Nina Derwael won the gold medal on the uneven bars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when Lee won the bronze medal. Derwael finished just off the podium Sunday, coming in fourth.

Lee, 21, was the only American gymnast competing in the uneven bars final at the 2024 Olympics. Simone Biles did not qualify for the uneven bars final. This was the one individual event final that Biles did not qualify for in Paris.

Suni has one more chance at a medal at the Paris Olympics. On Monday, she will compete in the balance beam finals.

Lee will be a favorite in the beam finals.

"There's a lot left [in the tank]," Lee told NBC Olympics. "I feel like I have so much more to redeem. Every single time I do a beam final, I never show what I'm capable of, so this time I'm just going up there and giving it my all."

Fans of reigning Olympics all-around champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee gathered at her elementary school in her hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, to watch her compete.

How did Suni Lee score on the uneven bars?

Suni Lee scored a 14.800 on the uneven bars final, with a 6.400 difficulty score and an 8.400 execution score.

What were the women's uneven bars scores?

Here are the final scores from the women's uneven bars final:

Kaylia Nemour (Algeria): 15.700

Qiyuan Qiu (China): 15.500

Suni Lee (United States): 14.800

Nina Derwael (Belgium): 14.766

Alice D'Amato (Italy): 14.733

Helen Kevric (Germany): 14.566

Rebecca Downie (Great Britain): 13.633

Yihan Zhang (China): 12.800

Manifested the podium & made it happen! 🥉@sunisalee_ is the Olympic Uneven Bars Bronze Medalist! pic.twitter.com/GN9BhMapeW — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 4, 2024

In the uneven bars, the gymnasts only complete one rotation. Their final score is their difficult and execution scores combined minus any deductions.

When does Suni Lee compete next?

Suni Lee will compete in the artistic gymnastics balance beam finals on Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:36 a.m. ET.

What events will the USA gymnasts compete in?

Here is the remaining finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

When are the remaining gymnastics events?

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

