Simone Biles won't compete in the uneven bars final: Why is the GOAT not able to participate?

Simone Biles has a busy competition schedule in Paris at the Olympics, but she will get a break on Sunday for the uneven bar finals, the one individual competition she won't have a chance to medal.

So why, despite finishing with the top all-around score in qualifying, is the GOAT Biles not able to participate in the uneven bars final?

It has to do with her qualifying score on the individual apparatus.

Simone had the top qualifying score in the vault and floor exercise, and the second-best qualifying score on the balance beam, but she finished just out of qualifying for the uneven bars final.

The top-eight gymnasts from qualifying move on to the event finals. Biles finished in ninth place, less than two-tenths of a point behind eighth place.

Biles' qualifying uneven bars score was 14.433. Germany's Helen Kevric in eighth place had a score of 14.600.

Team USA's Suni Lee did qualify in the event, one in which she captured the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here's who qualified for the women's uneven bars final

Here's a look at the qualifiers for the women's uneven bars final, the top eight qualifiers for the event:

Rank NOC Name Score 1 ALG Kaylia Nemour 15.600 2 CHN Qiyuan Qiu 15.066 3 USA Sunisa Lee 14.866 4 BEL Nina Derwael 14.733 5 CHN Yihan Zhang 14.700 6 ITA Alice D'amato 14.666 7 GBR Rebecca Downie 14.666 8 GER Helen Kervic 14.600

Simone Biles finished ninth in qualifying, one spot out of the event, with a score of 14.433.

When is the women's uneven bars final?

The women's uneven bars final will take place at 9:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Here's where you can watch the women's uneven bars final?

The women's uneven bars final will are live on NBC, Peacock and at nbcolympics.com.

What events will the USA gymnasts compete in?

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications:

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the all-around event.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Simone Biles and Jade Carey qualified for the vault event.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Suni Lee qualified for the uneven bars.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

When are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events?

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock. The event will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel is the women's gymnastics event on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.

