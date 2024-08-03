Suni Lee is the only American competing in uneven bars. Here's when to catch the bronze medalist

Suni Lee takes U.S. teammate Simone Biles' place in the gymnastics spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she looks to medal in the uneven bars.

Lee is the only member of Team USA competing in the women's uneven bars, three years after taking bronze in that event at the Tokyo Games. She was second on the apparatus in the all-around competition, won by Biles in impressive fashion on Thursday.

Since being an Olympic champion in 2021, Lee dealt with two kidney diseases that caused her constant pain and nausea, made her weight fluctuate and led her to contemplate retiring from gymnastics entirely.

Instead, the 21-year-old regained her motivation, stayed in the gym and is back atop her game. After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, Lee's best chance at another medal comes in the uneven bars.

Here's who qualified for the women's uneven bars final

Here's a look at the qualifiers for the women's uneven bars final, the top eight qualifiers for the event:

Rank NOC Name Score 1 ALG Kaylia Nemour 15.600 2 CHN Qiyuan Qiu 15.066 3 USA Sunisa Lee 14.866 4 BEL Nina Derwael 14.733 5 CHN Yihan Zhang 14.700 6 ITA Alice D'amato 14.666 7 GBR Rebecca Downie 14.666 8 GER Helen Kervic 14.600

Simone Biles finished ninth in qualifying, one spot out of the event, with a score of 14.433.

When is the women's uneven bars final?

The women's uneven bars final will take place at 9:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Here's where you can watch the women's uneven bars final?

The women's uneven bars final will are live on NBC, Peacock and at nbcolympics.com.

