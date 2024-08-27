Tennis stars bring the game to NYC communities in time for US Open

Tennis stars came together for a week of pre-U.S. Open activities, bringing the sport to communities citywide.

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play Presented by Morgan Stanley, is an initiative that started in 2018 and encourages youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

"I grew up playing in parks just like this,” American tennis star Taylor Townsend said. "This really gives me nostalgia and brings back great memories of when I first picked up a racquet and these moments are very impactful for kids no matter what age. Just to give them hope, honestly."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Taylor Townsend visited Astoria Park in Queens at the City Parks Foundation for the second clinic on August 22, 2024. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, world No. 30 Caroline Garcia and Paris Olympics silver medalist Donna Vekic visited Howard Bennett Playground in Harlem where Harlem Jr. Tennis & Education Program boys and girls were treated to a tennis clinic.

Bintu Drame has been a tennis player and student at Harlem Jr. Tennis since she was a little girl.

“I love the people and environment [of Harlem Jr. Tennis],” Drame said. “It’s like the second home I never had. I feel really appreciated and get the treatment I never got before from other places.”

Savannah Minter, who is in her second year in the program, can attest to what her peer Drame felt about the initiative’s positive impact.

“It’s [the program] is important so we could get a lot of people into tennis because tennis is not a popular sport in our community,” the student and tennis player Minter said.

HJTEP is run by Judy Murray, the mother of former men’s tennis star Andy Murray, and executive director Katrina Adams. The two have served more than 20,000 youth since 1972.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Caroline Garcia visited Howard Bennett Playground in Harlem where Harlem Jr. Tennis & Education Program boys and girls were treated to a tennis clinic on August 21, 2024. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for WTA)

“I grew up in a program very similar to this in Chicago ... I understand what this type of program can offer the kids,” Adams said. “We use tennis as an opportunity to get a college scholarship whether it is on the court or in the classroom. It’s about building champions in life not just champions on court.”

The next day, the fun continued at Astoria Park in Queens at the City Parks Foundation for a second clinic. Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, and Townsend surprised kids from community programs in Queens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Donna Vekic visited Howard Bennett Playground in Harlem where Harlem Jr. Tennis & Education Program boys and girls were treated to a tennis clinic on August 21, 2024. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for WTA)

“I’m a big believer in the power of sport to develop life skills and equip for what lies ahead of you whether that is discipline, resilience, perseverance, leadership, communication, teamwork,” Murray said.

"WTA and Morgan Stanley are huge believers in the power of community — using sport as a means of bringing people together because it doesn’t just empower them in terms of developing physical activity, which keeps you healthy, but it builds your social network and creates a place people can be comfortable,” Murray continued.

The City Parks Foundation provides free tennis instruction year-round to thousands of kids in more than 30 parks throughout the five boroughs.

Tennis fans in New York can catch U.S. Open action in Flushing Meadows between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8.