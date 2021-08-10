WATCH: Key Moments From Andrew Cuomo's Resignation Speech

Andrew Cuomo backed into resigning as the 56th governor of New York in a uniquely stunning manner that surprised most anyone who happened to be watching live. It takes effect in two weeks -- and Kathy Hochul will make history.
The announcement came a week to the day the attorney general's damning independent sex harassment report dropped and avoids Cuomo the potential embarrassment of becoming the second New York governor in history to be impeached.
Cuomo Resigns at Tail End of His Address
Cuomo Addresses His Daughters
Cuomo Denies Wrongdoing, Apologizes for Offending Accusers
And Thanks Them for Coming Forward
Cuomo Thanks NYers for Strength Through COVID
And Thanks His Staff (Top Aide Resigned This Week)
White House Had No Idea
