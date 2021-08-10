WATCH: Key Moments From Andrew Cuomo's Resignation Speech

Andrew Cuomo backed into resigning as the 56th governor of New York in a uniquely stunning manner that surprised most anyone who happened to be watching live. It takes effect in two weeks -- and Kathy Hochul will make history.

The announcement came a week to the day the attorney general's damning independent sex harassment report dropped and avoids Cuomo the potential embarrassment of becoming the second New York governor in history to be impeached.

See his entire speech in the player above and check out other key moments below.

Cuomo Resigns at Tail End of His Address

Governor Cuomo resigned as governor on Tuesday afternoon after a report detailing sexual harassment accusations against him was released last week.

Cuomo Addresses His Daughters

Governor Cuomo talks about his daughters as he resigns from office amid sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo Denies Wrongdoing, Apologizes for Offending Accusers

Governor Cuomo explains the accusations made against him of sexual harassment by the part of a trooper on his protective detail.

And Thanks Them for Coming Forward

Andrew Cuomo thanks his accusers for coming forward with complaints of sexual harassment.

Cuomo Thanks NYers for Strength Through COVID

Governor Cuomo resigns from office and thanks New Yorkers for their strength throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Thanks His Staff (Top Aide Resigned This Week)

Governor Cuomo has resigned from office after a report detailing accusations of sexual harassment was released last week. He thanks his administration for the support.

White House Had No Idea