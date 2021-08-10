Read Melissa DeRosa's 271-Word Resignation Letter

Melissa DeRosa has been the highest-profile member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's inner circle to resign over his sex scandal. A stalwart supporter, DeRosa was a fixture at Cuomo's side during his daily COVID-19 briefings and was known for fighting on his behalf behind the scenes. She first joined his team in 2013.

Her name was mentioned in the state attorney general's bombshell sex harassment report 187 times, nearly as often as the governor's. DeRosa sent this resignation letter to colleagues Monday night, a day after News 4 reported her plans to do so.

Read her full resignation letter below and get all the latest details right here.

Dear Colleagues,

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the last 10 years.

The Cuomo administration -- all of you -- made New York a fairer, safer and more just place when we successfully passed gay marriage, raised the minimum wage to $15/hour, enacted the nation's strongest paid family leave policy, and passed the strongest gun control laws in the country. We took on and completed massive projects, including rebuilding the Mario Cuomo Bridge, Moynihan Train Hall, and LaGuardia and JFK Airports. We passed 11 timely budgets. We rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy, and managed floods, fires, and a once in a century pandemic. We did all of this at the expense of time with our family and friends. You were asked to do the impossible and you succeeded and I thank you.

New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day.

Personally, the past two years -- particularly the non-stop work around COVID compounded by the last several weeks -- have been emotionally and mentally trying.

I want to personally thank Stephanie Benton, Rich Azzopardi, Robert Mujica, Beth Garvey, Dana Carotenuto and Kelly Cummings for their work and their friendship.

I am forever grateful to Governor Cuomo for giving me this opportunity and allowing me to join him in fighting for -- and realizing -- all of the great accomplishments that have made New York the progressive capital of the nation once again.

I have been honored to serve alongside such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.

With profound appreciation,

Melissa