The Cuomo Sex Harassment Report: Everything You Need to Know All in One Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexually suggestive nature that created a hostile work environment for women," according to the state attorney general.

The release of the report Tuesday culminates a months-long investigation into allegations by many women, 11 of whom the attorney general found were harassed by the Democratic governor. Read our main story with all the key details right here.

It's hardly the end of the saga, though. Attorney General Letitia James' report stemmed from a civil investigation. She has said authorities can use her findings in any potential criminal investigation. Will there be one? Here's all we know.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the team of attorneys selected to investigate allegations of sexual harassment made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo have completed their investigation and released a public report of their findings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal laws.

Investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.

AG explains how Governor Cuomo Sexually harassed multiple women.

Addressing the attorney general's report mere hours after its release, the Democratic governor, in a 15-minute speech that appeared to be pre-taped, sought to cast blame for his swirling controversies on the press and a "toxic" political system. An attorney representing Cuomo released an 85-page response to the probe's findings "to set the record straight."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's full response to the investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The independent probe into Gov. Andrew Cuomo corroborated reports of sexual harassment from 11 women including state employees and a New York State Trooper assigned to the unit to protect the governor. A number of his accusers responded following the release of the report thanking their supporters and the investigators, and repeating calls for the governor to step down.

AG explains how Governor Cuomo Sexually harassed multiple women.

The accusations range from groping under a woman’s shirt and planting unwanted kisses to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating. Here’s a look at his accusers’ allegations, in chronological order of being made public.

AG James says she believes the women who accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been under fire for most of the year, facing allegations on four fronts -- sexual harassment of young women in his orbit, verbal harassment and threats against other politicians, safety issues with a bridge named for his father, and mishandling of the COVID epidemic in nursing homes. Here are all the Democrats calling for him once again to resign.

Investigation finds that the culture within the Executive Chamber contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist.

New York officials are still actively investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID book released last year, even as they conclude a damning probe into allegations of sexual harassment, Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

Findings indicate that Governor Cuomo violated federal and state laws.

New York's process for impeaching and removing a governor from office has some parallels — and some important differences — to the process the U.S. Congress uses for impeaching presidents. Like at the federal level, New York impeachments start in the lower house of the legislature — in this case, the Assembly. If a majority of members vote to impeach Cuomo, a trial on his removal from office would be held in what's known as the Impeachment Court.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to a state AG's report alleging he sexually harassed staffers.

Perhaps New York’s least-known statewide elected official, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has drawn a lot more attention in light of controversies swirling around Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Since March, Cuomo faced calls to resign, calls to be impeached, calls for criminal investigation – from within his own party as much as from Republicans.

The findings from the Cuomo sex allegations investigation have been released.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces calls to resign from members of his own party, an investigation by the state's attorney general, and a federal probe of his administration -- a stunning turn for someone who not long ago was viewed as a frontrunner for the presidency in 2024. Here's a timeline of the controversies.

NY State Attorney General says that her office's investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed women who worked for him.

Cuomo's denial of his accusers' claims stands in direct contrast with his previous statements on sexual harassment. According to his own records, the governor has long advocated for tougher laws and support for sexual harassment victims and has publically condemned other politicians entangled in similar scandals.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to allegations of sexual harassment from former aide Charlotte Bennett, saying her experiences as a sexual assault survivor reminded him of his own daughters.