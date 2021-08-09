What to Know The state Assembly’s judiciary committee are meeting Monday to discuss when to conclude its monthslong investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Nearly two-thirds of the legislative body have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he won’t resign. It's not clear how long the impeachment process will take

The assembly's investigation has focused on sexual harassment and misconduct, the administration’s past refusal to release how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19, the use of state resources for Cuomo's $5 million book deal and efforts to prioritize COVID-19 tests for the governor's inner circle in spring 2020, when testing was scarce

More punishing news for the governor of New York is expected Monday as an Assembly committee meets to discuss possible impeachment proceedings.

Nearly two-thirds of the legislative body have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he won’t resign. It's not clear how long the impeachment process will take, though reports have suggested it could be roughly another month to complete the committee's investigation, combined with the New York Attorney General Letitia James's probe that concluded Gov. Andrew Cuomo had criminally sexually harassed 11 women, produce its report and articles of impeachment, and then vote on them.

The Judiciary Committee opened with a brief public comment from Chair Charles Lavine before entering into an executive session to hear from the team of lawyers tasked with investigating the governor on behalf of the committee.

The group of lawmakers is also expected to discuss in detail the attorney general's 165-page report and craft a timeline for possible impeachment. Lavine and Speaker Carl Heastie are expected to deliver a public address after the committee wraps for the day.

“The findings, the content of the report are deeply disturbing. We will review that report in detail, including the underlying evidence, and consider it together with this committee's own independent investigation,” Lavine said.

The committee previously gave the governor an Aug. 13 deadline to provide any evidence he wants before the committee considers articles of impeachment. Cuomo's top spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, has said the governor would present its case before the Assembly.

The assembly's investigation has focused on sexual harassment and misconduct, the administration’s past refusal to release how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19, the use of state resources for Cuomo's $5 million book deal and efforts to prioritize COVID-19 tests for the governor's inner circle in spring 2020, when testing was scarce.

Cuomo will be going into the fight without his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who resigned late Sunday.

Some lawmakers want an impeachment vote in days, but committee members say the probe could wrap up in a month. State law requires at least 30 days between an Assembly impeachment vote and Senate impeachment trial.

Assembly member Amanda Septimo called for urgency, saying Cuomo was damaging the Democratic Party nationally.

“I’m willing to put money on how soon we see Cuomo’s face on an attack mailer somewhere in Ohio,” she said.

Dozens of state lawmakers who were once hesitant to call for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment told the AP in recent interviews that they were swayed by the heft of the report.

“I think the majority of us feel that the governor is not in a position to lead the state any longer, and that’s not a temporary position,” said Assembly member John McDonald, a Democrat whose district includes Albany.

Cuomo lawyer, Rita Glavin, told CNN on Saturday that he had no plans to resign.

She called the attorney general's report “shoddy" and “biased” and “an ambush.”

While James said her investigation into Cuomo was technically a civil one, it opened the door for other agencies to investigate behavior she said qualified as criminal in nature.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday that Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate Commisso's complaint. At least five district attorneys have asked for materials from the attorney general’s inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.

Cuomo has denied allegations against him and in a news conference Friday afternoon, the legal team for the governor specifically denied the claims now at issue in Albany County.

Also on Monday, “CBS This Morning” broadcast the first TV interview from an executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping her breast.

In her first public interview in which she identified herself, Brittany Commisso told CBS and the Times-Union newspaper, of Albany, that what Cuomo did was a crime and that he “needs to be held accountable.”

Commisso has said Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her when they were alone in a room at the Executive Mansion last year and on another occasion rubbed her rear end while they posed for a photo. She was the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

“He broke the law,” she said in an excerpt of an interview.

