Melissa DeRosa, Top Aide to Gov. Cuomo, Resigns

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigned Sunday evening, she said in a statement provided to NBC New York. The sudden resignation comes as the governor faces nearly universal calls to resign or face impeachment.

DeRosa has long been one of Cuomo’s biggest champions, a steady presence next to him at his COVID-19 press conferences, and is known for fighting on Cuomo’s behalf behind the scenes.

She is mentioned in the recent AG’s report almost as many times as Cuomo and as someone who sought to contain the spiraling sexual harassment scandal through alleged retaliation.

In a statement provided to News 4’s Melissa Russo, DeRosa said “It is the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to gave working with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

