Upper West Side shooting sparks major subway delays

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating a shooting on the Upper West Side where the suspect fled into the transit system, disrupting subway service in the middle of the day.

Police responding to a call about a shooting near 68th Street and Columbus around 9:15 a.m. found a 47-year-old man shot in the leg and shoulder. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's not clear if the man knew his attacker, who police say ran into a train station. The city's Office of Emergency Management put out a notification warning people to expect delays and service changes on southbound A, B, C and D trains between 72nd Street and 110th Street in Manhattan. Check the latest from the MTA here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

