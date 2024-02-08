Recalls

Over 2M garment steamers recalled for burn hazard

The announcement comes after the CPSC received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the nozzle

By Kyla Russell

Over 2 million garment steamers sold in the U.S. and Canada were recalled Thursday after it was found they can spew hot water while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard. 

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image steamers. Many of the recalled products were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart or Amazon and cost between $14 and $35. 

The announcement comes after the commission received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the nozzle. The number includes 23 reports of burn injuries. 

In addition to the 2 million recalled steamers, 13,000 were sold in Canada. 

The impacted model numbers include: 

  • Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447
  • Vornado model number VS-410
  • Sharper Image model number SI-428

The steamer’s brand name appears on the side of each unit and a label located on the bottom of the steamer includes the model number. 

CPSC advises anyone with a recalled steamer to stop using it immediately and contact Vornado for a refund or free replacement steamer. To reach the company, call 888-240-2786 or visit www.vornado.com/recalls/hhgs.

