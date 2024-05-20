1-year-old critically hurt in violent Brooklyn crash possibly involving drunk driver: NYPD

A baby suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital after a violent car crash in Brooklyn that left both drivers involved taken into custody — one of whom may have been driving drunk, police said.

One of the drivers, a 28-year-old woman, was driving a grey Honda Accord north on Mother Gaston Boulevard and went through a red light on Livonia Avenue in Brownsville, according to police. She then tried to go through another red light at Dumont Avenue when she struck a red Acura DLX, which had a green light, around 7 p.m. Monday.

The 1-year-old child was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition after having been found bleeding from the ears, nose and mouth, police said. The toddler was not in a car seat at the time, according to police.

The driver of the Honda was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. She and a 21-year-old woman also in the car both suffered minor injuries, with the passenger hospitalized.

The 38-year-old woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle was also taken into custody for driving with a suspended license. She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she is expected to recover.