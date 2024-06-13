Queens

JFK opens a free drop-off and pickup lot ahead of summer traffic mess

The new lot will allow passengers to easily hop onto the free on-airport AirTrain with frequent service for an easy, eight-minute ride to the terminals, saving them time and anxiety from potential construction-related congestion  

By SANDRA ESCALLÓN and TELEMUNDO 47

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travel season is right around the corner -- and there's good news for those planning to fly in and out of JFK Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the opening of a free drop-off, pickup and waiting lot at the AirTrain JFK station at Lefferts Boulevard to help passengers avoid anticipated heavy traffic congestion this summer.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The new lot will allow passengers to easily hop onto the AirTrain with frequent service for an easy, eight-minute ride to the terminals at no cost, saving them time and anxiety from potential construction-related congestion.

This year’s summer travel season is forecast to hit a record for JFK with an estimated 18.2 million passengers traveling through the airport – 700,000 more than last year.

“Building a new JFK Airport with world-class terminals and a new and more efficient roadway network will cause some temporary inconveniences and heightened traffic for passengers this busy summer travel season,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “While we will continue to do all we can to minimize the potential for airport traffic in the short term, we can assure you that in the end, a new JFK Airport will rise as one of the world’s great global gateways that will make today’s inconveniences seem like a distant memory.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Port Authority May 21

Brace for JFK Airport traffic nightmare as $19B construction plans begin: What to know

MTA Oct 4, 2023

AirTrain JFK to accept MTA's OMNY contactless payment starting next week

news Sep 1, 2023

These are the most and least expensive U.S. airports to fly out of—JFK, LAX didn't make either list

Where is the free lot and what does it include?

The new lot includes hundreds of designated spaces within Long Term Parking Lot 9, next to AirTrain JFK’s Lefferts Blvd station. Drivers can wait for passengers and drop off or pick up passengers at no cost.

The AirTrain connection to terminals via the Lefferts Blvd station is also free of charge. The lot is easily accessible to local highways, and abundant new signage directs drivers to the new facility.

Map of location of new free wait lot. Credit: Port Authority
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensJFK AirportAir TravelTraffic
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us