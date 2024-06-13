JFK opens a free drop-off and pickup lot ahead of summer traffic mess

Travel season is right around the corner -- and there's good news for those planning to fly in and out of JFK Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the opening of a free drop-off, pickup and waiting lot at the AirTrain JFK station at Lefferts Boulevard to help passengers avoid anticipated heavy traffic congestion this summer.

The new lot will allow passengers to easily hop onto the AirTrain with frequent service for an easy, eight-minute ride to the terminals at no cost, saving them time and anxiety from potential construction-related congestion.

This year’s summer travel season is forecast to hit a record for JFK with an estimated 18.2 million passengers traveling through the airport – 700,000 more than last year.

“Building a new JFK Airport with world-class terminals and a new and more efficient roadway network will cause some temporary inconveniences and heightened traffic for passengers this busy summer travel season,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “While we will continue to do all we can to minimize the potential for airport traffic in the short term, we can assure you that in the end, a new JFK Airport will rise as one of the world’s great global gateways that will make today’s inconveniences seem like a distant memory.”

Where is the free lot and what does it include?

The new lot includes hundreds of designated spaces within Long Term Parking Lot 9, next to AirTrain JFK’s Lefferts Blvd station. Drivers can wait for passengers and drop off or pick up passengers at no cost.

The AirTrain connection to terminals via the Lefferts Blvd station is also free of charge. The lot is easily accessible to local highways, and abundant new signage directs drivers to the new facility.