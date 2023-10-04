AirTrain JFK to accept MTA's OMNY contactless payment starting next week

Airport travelers are about to get a tech upgrade years in the making.

Starting next week, the AirTrain to JFK will finally begin accepting OMNY tap-and-go payments. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement one week ahead of its debut.

OMNY readers will be installed on turnstiles at AirTrain terminals and will be activated by Tuesday, Oct. 10, the governor said. A select number of gates will open at the Jamaica and Howard Beach stations.

The move marks the first time commuters can use electronic payment going to and from JFK Airport, instead of loading $8.25 onto a MetroCard.

Not every gate will be equipped with OMNY -- that process will continue and should be completed by the end of 2024, Hochul said. Until then, a number of turnstiles will continue to accept MetroCards.

“We are making it easier than ever for travelers to take the train to JFK, and for visitors to our great city to use one of its most essential services – the MTA,” Governor Hochul said.

“As we continue to rollout OMNY throughout the system, I encourage everyone to take advantage of this service and travel safely.”

In its long history, the introduction of OMNY is still relatively new to the MTA's history. The electronic payment systems first entered the transit system in 2019 before slowly rolling out across the city.