Gunman in deadly NYC scooter shooting spree indicted on murder, other charges: DA

What to Know The gunman who rode on a scooter while opening fire in multiple New York City neighbors earlier this month, seemingly at random, ultimately killing one man and injuring three others, was charged Wednesday in a 14-count indictment with murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

Thomas Abreu, 25, a Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder in the second degree, five counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, three counts of attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

If convicted, Abreu faces up to life in prison.

The shooting spree began at Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue around 11 a.m. in Cypress Hills on July 8. A 21-year-old man was walking when he was shot once in the shoulder. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injures, police said.

"Detectives from the 75th precinct responded to the scene with patrol. As they began to process the scene, they came across video that shows a male Hispanic approach our victim from behind on a scooter, raises his hands one time and fires one time striking our victim," NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said at a subsequent press conference.

Then, around 11:26 a.m., an 86-year-old man was walking on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street when he was shot multiple times in the back. According to the district attorney's office, Abreu was observed by video surveillance cameras and an eyewitness on 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill riding a scooter and wearing a green shirt and a fanny pack on his shoulder. It was in this area that he approached 86-year-old Hamod Saeidi and shot him in the back, according to the charges. Saeidi was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

At approximately the same time and at the same location, Abreu, still riding a scooter, fired at a pedestrian walking a dog on the sidewalk and at another pedestrian crossing the street, the district attorney's office said. Neither was struck, but the shootings were captured on video surveillance.

"Numerous witnesses described the male on a scooter randomly firing at a group of people that was standing on the corner of 108th St and Jamaica Avenue," the assistant chief said.

Around 11:35 a.m., the suspect shot a 44-year-old man at 126th Street and Hillside Avenue on the Kew Gardens-Richmond Hill border. According to the charges presented by the district attorney's office, Abreu pulled his scooter up next to a parked minivan and shot the driver at close range once in the head. The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in serious condition. video surveillance showed Abreu on 126th Street and Hillside Avenue.

Minutes later, the suspect shot a 63-year-old man in the shoulder at 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Abreu was arrested at around 1 p.m. after NYPD officers saw him at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue on his scooter wearing a green shirt and fanny pack -- arresting him after a foot pursuit. Subsequently, cops allegedly found a loaded pistol with an extended clip and a fanny pack with additional ammunition.

Additionally, according to the district attorney citing the charges, Abreu is alleged to have also shot a pedestrian in Brooklyn earlier that same day.

At a media briefing following the harrowing events, police said the suspect had at least one prior arrest in the city.

What prompted the suspect's daytime rampage across multiple boroughs is not yet clear. NYPD officials said footage obtained in the hours immediately following the shooting appear to show "randomly shooting."

Attorney information for Abreu was not immediately known.