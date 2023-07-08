1 killed, 3 hurt after gunman on scooter opens fire in Richmond Hill and Cypress Hills

A gunman riding a scooter opened fire in Richmond Hill and East New York on Saturday morning, killing one man and injuring four others, firing seemingly at random, police said.

A male suspect was taken into custody by the police around noon, the authorities said, adding that they had recovered a 9mm handgun with an extended clip, police sources said.

The shooting spree began at Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue around 11:12 am in Cypress Hills. A 21-year-old man was walking when he was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital with serious, non life threatening injures, police said.

Then around 11:30am an 86-year-old man was walking on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street when he was shot multiple times in the back. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Minutes later, the suspect shot a 63-year-old man in the shoulder at 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Around 11:45am, the suspect shot a 61-year-old man in the torso at 126th Street and Hillside Avenue on the Kew Gardens-Richmond Hill border. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with serious, life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating another incident in which a group of people missed being hit by gunfire to see if it's connected, sources said.

The suspect's apprehension was thanks in part to the NYPD's domain awareness system which sent an alert with the suspect's description to every cop across the city. The system requires officers to acknowledge the alert in order for their phone to stop sounding. Two officers who saw the alert, recognized the suspect and arrested him in Jamaica, Queens, sources said.

Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the shooting and plans to meet with the families of the injured men, sources said.