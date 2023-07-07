‘Two of our best': Community mourns Newark firefighters killed in cargo ship fire

What to Know Two firehouses are in mourning in the East Ward of Newark after two of their own perished while fighting a massive fire that that broke out aboard a cargo ship in Port Newark Wednesday night.

Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, had a spark that drew people in, but now their deaths have the City of Newark in deep mourning.

"I just can't imagine what they were going through when they were lost and not able to come out," Newark Fire Dept. Capt. Jose Alves said.

"This is like the ultimate, ultimate sacrifice," Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said.

Firefighters draped mourning bunting outside the East Ward firehouses where Acabou and Brooks worked: Engine 16 on Ferry Street and Ladder 9 on Elm Street.

Acabou worked in Engine 16 for 10 years, where he was known as the firefighter who was destined to become captain. Brooks was with Ladder 9, where he had even more experience in the fire department.

"It's a tough loss for the community," Jason Torres, who manages a restaurant across the street from Ladder 9, said.

Torres saw Brooks, who everyone on the block lovingly called "Bear" on that same day Wednesday. The weight of the loss has not yet settled in, he said.

"It was always, 'Hey, good morning. How you doing?'" Torres said. "Very good guy."

Mayor Ras Baraka and other city dignitaries were seen at Acabou's Newark home to express their condolences and console his family, while his neighbors were still in shock.

"I feel sorry that he passed away trying to help in an emergency," John Alarcon said.

The double loss has Newark firefighters reeling -- trying to process what happened.

Firefighters from Newark were dispatched to the docked vessel around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on board one of the cargo ships at the port, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The fire was visible from some distance away as smoke billowed up from the ship that has the capacity to hold around 5,000 cars.

According to Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson, the fire was found on the 10th floor of the ship where five or seven vehicles were fully engulfed. It quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors.

Firefighters initially made an attempt to extinguish the fire but because of the intense heat, they were pushed back out of the area. It was at this time that two firefighters became lost while backing out, Rufus said.

Searches were subsequently made to find the two firefighters but the rest of the unit were unable to do so.

The fire became so intense that numerous rescue companies were called to assist, Rufus said during a press conference, adding that several specialized rescue companies throughout New Jersey and the state of New York came and assisted with primary and secondary searches to try to locate the unaccounted for firefighters, which were eventually found and removed from the structure.

"I just want the world to know that we just lost two of our best here in the city of Newark," Baraka said hours after the fire during a press conference to update the public on the matter. "Two of our bravest here in this city who without hesitation gave their lives and probably that morning didn't think they'd be fighting the fire on a ship of five thousand cars. Something they had not trained for. And would not return home that evening."

The fire is still burning as of Friday morning as thick black smoke was seen billowing from the structure -- more than 36 hours since the massive fire was first reported on Wednesday night.