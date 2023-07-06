2 firefighters go missing during container ship fire at Port Newark

A couple of firefighters were unaccounted for late Wednesday during an effort to extinguish a fire aboard a massive container ship docked at Port Newark, the city's public safety director said.

Firefighters from Newark were dispatched to the docked vessel around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple vehicles on fire on board one of the ships at the port, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said hours later.

The fire, visible from some distance away as smoke billowed up from the ship, had been knocked down by 11:30 p.m., Fragé explained.

Although the department had made significant progress on the fire, the safety director said a search was in progress for at least two firefighters. He did not elaborate on their conditions or what events led up to the search.

This story is developing.