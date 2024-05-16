An investigation is underway after a body was found in a car that was pulled out of Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, on Thursday, a officials with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene along Route 130 in Pennsauken around 3 p.m. Thursday. Several police vehicles and tow trucks were parked near the river as cars were pulled out of the water by dive teams.

Officials said that three cars were pulled from the water along North Park Drive to the south of Kaign Avenue in Pennsauken.

The body of the person found inside one of the vehicles was located in the driver's seat, according to Camden County officials.

DNA testing is currently being done to figure out the identity of the person found inside the car, official said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-5127. You can also call Detective Ryan Hurley of the Pennsauken Police Department at 609-922-9023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

