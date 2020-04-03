‘Time of Death: 7:19pm’ – A Somber Poem of the Coronavirus as Death Toll Rises

Some call it a war zone. Others a nightmare. Others still refer to a "corridor of coughing," where all they can hear is the hacking of people in various stages of respiratory arrest.

These are the sights and sounds of a New York City emergency room in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second month and the death toll continues to rise without respite.

On Thursday the city topped 50,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,500 dead. Mayor Bill de Blasio said no one should go out in public without something covering their face -- but not hospital-quality surgical or N95 masks, because those are already in short supply for the healthcare workers.

There really wasn't such a thing as a famous New York ER doctor a month ago, but there are plenty now. One of them is Craig Spencer, who survived Ebola in 2014 after working in a West Africa outbreak, and who has now become something like a dean of NYC Doctor Twitter.

Spencer, as he sometimes does, took to Twitter late Thursday night with a thread about his day -- just as chilling as ever.

But it was one section of his thread in particular that exposed the raw emotion of what Spencer and his colleagues are battling daily -- something of a poem, inadvertent or otherwise, describing the pain of each agonizing death.

We stop the drips.

Turn off the ventilator.

And wait.

You think of their family. At home. Sobbing.

Someone starts saying a prayer.

You can't help but cry.

This isn't what we do.

You stand by. You wait.

This isn't what we do.

You stand by. You wait.

Time of death: 7:19pm

The doctor's full thread, describing a "whole different world," follows:

There are tents outside our hospitals. Every time I see them, I stop, startled. Their drab and dirty flaps seem so out of place against the grand facades of world-class hospitals.



Desperate times, desperate measures.



The last time I worked in a tent was West Africa. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 3, 2020

The patients I normally see are nowhere to be found. Every single person I see has #COVID19. Every single patient.



Working in the ER means walking through a corridor of coughing. All a slightly different pitch & different frequency, but all caused by the exact same thing. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 3, 2020

And it's not just the severity, back to back.



We're all being asked to do things we've never done before.



Run a code as your goggles fog & you can't decipher the vital signs on the monitor.



Try to predict which COVID patient will crash if you send them home. And which won't. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 3, 2020

I see it on my colleagues' face. We are tired. We are physically exhausted.



Hours in goggles, gowns and masks feel like days.



But we are only at the beginning.



The mental exhaustion is only starting to set in. The things we do, the things we see. This isn't what we do. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 3, 2020

I've never seen my colleagues so afraid, so unsettled.



But I've also never seen them all work so well together. I've never seen us more unified, more focused, more sincere.



Yes, we worry about PPE.



Yes, we worry about lack of medications.



Yes, we worry about each other. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 3, 2020