Subway to LaGuardia? Port Authority to Consider the Option

Could the subway be extended to LaGuardia Airport? It's an option on the table as the Port Authority kicks off a review of better options for mass transit to the airport.

The agency said Tuesday it was appointing a blue-ribbon panel to consider a list of options for better access to the airport. "At a minimum," it said, the panel would consider:

improved and expanded bus service, including potential for dedicated lanes ferry service one-system rides, including subway extension options elevated guideway options including light rail from various LIRR and subway stops "other new and emerging technologies that can be pursued and implemented in the near-term"

The expert panel will include former NYC transportation commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan, Denver International Airport CEO Philip Washington and Mike Brown, the former managing director of London's Heathrow Airport.

The Port Authority said the MTA would participate in the process as well, and that the report would be completed "as expeditiously as possible."

Last month, the agency officially put on hold a $2 billion project to build an AirTrain to LaGuardia. The FAA had previously concluded that was the best option to bring mass transit to the airport.

The AirTrain, announced in 2015, had been a pet project of former governor Andrew Cuomo, but his successor Gov. Kathy Hochul has been critical of the idea.