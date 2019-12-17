Police Investigate Possible Kidnapping of 16-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx

Police in New York City are investigating a report of a possible kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl that occurred late Monday night.

A mother and her daughter were walking near Eagle Avenue and East 156th Street in the Bronx when four men in a tan sedan pulled up. Two of four men in the vehicle got out, pulled the teen inside the car and drove off, according to police.

The mom was left behind and she called 911, police said. No other details were provided.

No other information was immediately available.