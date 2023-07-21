robbery

Phony FBI agents tase Queens couple, make off with Mercedes and $40k: NYPD

By Checkey Beckford

Police say a pair of thieves posing as federal agents managed to steal tens of thousands of dollars in luxury items and cash from a couple in Queens over the weekend.

The police department released surveillance footage on Thursday of the two suspects wanted in Sunday's brazen robbery in hopes of stopping the thieves before they potentially strike again.

The suspects reportedly pretended to be FBI agents when they pulled up in a Porsche to the Queens residence near Main Street and Elder Avenue. They stepped out wearing suits and displayed guns at their waistbands, police said.

Police said the victims, a 25-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, had just returned home when they were approached by the men in disguise. The thieves turned violent and tased the couple before tying them up.

In total, police said the armed thieves got away with the couple's Mercedes, $20,000 in cash, $20,000 in cryptocurrency, a Rolex and a number of designer bags.

The thieves drove off in the Porsche and Mercedes.

Police urges anyone who has information regarding the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

