NYC schools going remote Tuesday amid snow threat

By Andrew Siff

New York City public schools will go remote Tuesday, city officials announced Monday, ahead of a winter storm expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow on the five boroughs.

It will be a sudden test of asynchronous learning for the nation's largest public school district. The city had for all intents and purposes "done away" with snow days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced more innovative learning.

That said, the city hasn't moved fully remote for a snow day to this point. Get more on the approaching system here.

In addition, New York City has suspended alternate side parking regulations for Tuesday.

