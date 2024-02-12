NYC schools going remote Tuesday amid snow threat

New York City public schools will go remote Tuesday, city officials announced Monday, ahead of a winter storm expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow on the five boroughs.
It will be a sudden test of asynchronous learning for the nation's largest public school district. The city had for all intents and purposes "done away" with snow days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced more innovative learning.
That said, the city hasn't moved fully remote for a snow day to this point. Get more on the approaching system here.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
In addition, New York City has suspended alternate side parking regulations for Tuesday.