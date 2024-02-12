NYC schools going remote Tuesday amid snow threat

New York City public schools will go remote Tuesday, city officials announced Monday, ahead of a winter storm expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow on the five boroughs.

It will be a sudden test of asynchronous learning for the nation's largest public school district. The city had for all intents and purposes "done away" with snow days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced more innovative learning.

That said, the city hasn't moved fully remote for a snow day to this point. Get more on the approaching system here.

We're expecting winter weather overnight tonight which could lead to 5-8 inches of snow with locally higher amounts by the morning. As a result, all @NYCSchools will move to remote learning tomorrow.



We will have more updates throughout the day — continue to follow @notifynyc… https://t.co/UxP010QX1M — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 12, 2024

In addition, New York City has suspended alternate side parking regulations for Tuesday.