Winter storm warnings issued for swath of NY, NJ ahead of overnight snow

An approaching winter storm has the potential to deliver plowable snow for many across the tri-state area Monday night into Tuesday, and may also hamper commutes, though New York City likely won't see more than a slushy inch.

Expect a dry day Monday ahead of the storm, which moves in late at night. Check school closings and delays.

In anticipation of potential snowfall between 5 and 10 inches, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a swath of the tri-state through Tuesday evening, including for the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and parts of Fairfield County in Connecticut. New York City is under a winter weather watch, along with Long Island, at this point. More advisories may be issued in the coming hours. Check weather alerts here.

When will it start snowing?

Precipitation will begin late Monday. The storm will bring a period of moderate to heavy snow, and rain transitioning to a rain/snow mix and then snow down the coast.

Gusty winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding impacts are possible.

The Tuesday morning commute could be significantly affected by the storm and its impacts. Watch out for any lingering impacts toward the evening commute, but much of the system should be wrapped before then.

How much snow will we get?

Warmer temperatures, rain and sleet could cut down the snow totals for New York City and coastal areas. Storm Team 4 is currently forecasting about an 1" of snow for New York City, Long Island, Hudson County, and the Jersey Shore.

The Hudson Valley and interior areas of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut are likely to get heavier amounts. High-end snow totals could reach 6 to 10 inches at higher elevations.

It's important to note that New York City and the nearby coastal areas could see more snow if temperatures trend colder on Tuesday.

What can we expect for Valentine's Day?

Once the storm moves through Tuesday, we can expect cool, but seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.

Valentine's Day is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the 30's and lows in the 20's.

There's a chance of snow showers next Saturday, but it's too early to say anything definitive at this point.

See the latest forecast in your area anytime here.