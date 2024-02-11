NYC area back on snow watch for Monday night winter storm

There's another winter storm in the forecast, and this one has the potential to deliver plowable snow for some but not much more than a slushy mix for New York City.

Sunday will be a bit cooler than Saturday, but still well above average for this time of year. Sunday and most of Monday are expected to be dry.

When will it start snowing?

Precipitation will begin Monday late overnight, and start as rain for most of our region. Areas farther north and west of the city, and in the northern half of Connecticut, could see mostly snow.

Tuesday morning as the temperatures get colder, the immediate NYC area will see a changeover to snow.

The Tuesday morning and evening commutes could be affected by the storm and its impacts.

How much snow will we get?

We are still a few days out so the forecast is likely to be refined, but we do have an early first look at the snow forecast.

Preliminary snow forecast map as of Saturday, Feb. 10 from Storm Team 4.

Warmer temperatures, rain and sleet could cut down the snow totals for New York City and coastal areas. Storm Team 4 is currently forecasting under an 1" of snow for New York City, Long Island, Hudson County, and the Jersey Shore.

The Hudson Valley and interior areas of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut are likely to get heavier amounts. High end snow totals could reach 6-10 inches at higher elevations.

It's important to note that New York City and the nearby coastal areas could see more snow if temperatures trend colder on Tuesday.

Storm Team 4 will continue to update the forecast as needed throughout the weekend and as we get closer to the storm.

What can we expect for Valentine's Day?

Once the storm moves through Tuesday, we can expect cool, but seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.

Valentine's Day is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the 30's and lows in the 20's.

There's a chance of snow showers next Saturday, but it's too early to say anything definitive at this point.

See the latest forecast in your area anytime here.