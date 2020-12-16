No More Snow Days? Remote Learning May End Beloved Winter Days Off for NYC Kids

As if the coronavirus pandemic hasn't already taken so much of people's livelihoods, it's expected to take away snow days from New York City students too.

With the biggest snowstorms in years poised to hit the five boroughs, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said snow days are going to be a thing of the past because remote learning has made it so kids don't have to trek through the snow to go to class.

Schools buildings will still be opened Wednesday ahead of the storm, according to the mayor, but the city's Department of Education has not announced whether school buildings will close on Thursday for students who opted for in-person learning. But regardless of whether there's a "snow day," those kids will still be required to attend online classes, de Blasio said.

"As a parent and I was a kid once myself, I have to say I feel a little sad that the snow day we used to all know may be gone because it's not really going to be a day off if we have a snow day," the mayor added.

Parents and kids can expect to find out on Wednesday around 6 p.m., when the city receives the latest snow forecast from the National Weather Service, whether school buildings will close Thursday.

Echoing the mayor, NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said, "Students will be expected to log on and engage with their work from home as they do on other days when they learn remotely."

Unlike kindergartners and elementary school students who were allowed to go back to in-person learning earlier this month after the city shuttered school buildings for the second time, middle and high school students have only been doing remote learning and there's still no timeline on when they can return.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in the city, Mayor de Blasio on Tuesday the city could go back to harsher restrictions seen in the spring. He has previously vowed to keep schools open no matter what, citing evidence showing lower infection rates in schools.

"Right now, we're seeing extraordinary success in keeping our schools safe. I want to keep them open. If we do have a PAUSE, that will be the decision the state makes,” de Blasio said. “But the schools -- with all the layer upon layer of health and safety measures, with this gold standard of health protections that we put in place -- schools can effectively keep serving kids and kids need it.”

As of Tuesday, New York state saw the most number of COVID-19 related deaths (128) for the first time in months and the city's positivity rate was at 5.51, still above the 5 percent mark de Blasio said the city should be aiming for. The statewide rate was just below that at 5.33 percent, with nearly 6,000 hospitalizations.

Despite wanting to keep schools open, the upward trends worry Michael Mulgrew, the president of the United Federation of Teachers.

"The UFT fought to re-open schools – but only with the equipment, procedures, and testing that made them safe," Mulgrew said in a statement. "If the coronavirus infection rate rises to the point that a citywide 'shelter in place' is necessary, keeping school buildings open would be irresponsible."