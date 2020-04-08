NYC Coronavirus Deaths Pass 9/11 Toll, But Signs Show Outbreak May Be Easing

What to Know New York and New Jersey are seeing signs of slowing daily infection rates -- and warning people that social distancing is more important than ever

New York City remains the nation's virus epicenter, reporting more than 4,100 deaths and 76,000 cases as of Tuesday

More than 191,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; nearly 7,000 have died, including first responders and children

As New York City faced one of its darkest days with the death toll from the coronavirus surging past 4,000 — more than the number killed on 9/11 — the Chinese city where the pandemic began lifted its final restrictions Wednesday.

Despite the staggering death toll in America's largest city, authorities in New York are optimistic that the outbreak might finally be easing, eyeing slowing infection rates in other pandemic-ravaged places like Italy and Spain.

But health officials say no one should let their guard down. The virus toll in New York City is now more than 1,000 deaths higher than that of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, which killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall.

After recording more than 500 deaths a day since late last week, New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. New Jersey also saw its biggest single-day spike in deaths, 229.

“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual. There’s a family, there’s a mother, there’s a father, there’s a sister, there’s a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers,” Cuomo said Tuesday.

In an encouraging sign, the governor said hospital admissions and the number of people receiving breathing tubes are dropping. The death toll itself is a “lagging indicator,” reflecting people who had been hospitalized before this week, he said.

But he warned that gains are dependent on people practicing social distancing.

"If we get complacent and the weather starts to turn warm in the Northeast and people start to go out, you're going to see that number go up," Cuomo said on CNN Tuesday. "None of this is pre-determined. God hasn't said, 'This is what's going to happen.' It depends on what we do and people have to remember that."

As of Tuesday, New York had 5,489 deaths, including a child younger than 10, and 138,836 total cases. New York City itself had 76,876 total cases and 4,111 fatalities. The five boroughs account for more than a third of the nation's still-surging death toll.

New Jersey is the nation's second most-impacted state, reporting 44,416 cases and 1,232 deaths, while Connecticut could be an emerging hot spot, standing at 7,781 cases with 277 dead as of Tuesday.

Cuomo has long said public health and the economy aren't mutually exclusive priorities. Amid the tragedy, and the glimmers of hope, he said Tuesday he had spoken with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont about developing a uniform regional approach to rebooting their economies, just as they did several weeks ago in shutting them down.

What might that look like? Cuomo offered no immediate specifics, saying we're not quite there yet. But he did suggest a key path to get there: Testing.

New York has tested more per capita than anywhere in the globe. More than 40 percent of its 340,000-plus tested have been positive, which is well above the national average. But the positive numbers alone are not a negative thing, Cuomo has said. Find the positives, isolate and treat them. That's how you get people who can work back to work faster; that's how you begin to revive the virus-wrecked economy. As much testing as New York has done, Cuomo wants more.

And he wants it brought up to scale. New Jersey and Connecticut have rolled out mobile testing centers and drive-thru stations as New York has done. Cuomo says more rapid testing is needed. Abbott Laboratories' rapid test, delivering positive results in 5 minutes and negative results in up to 13, has come to a trio of urgent care centers on Long Island. But it's not yet widely available.

Also not widely available: Antibody testing. Cuomo says antibody testing, which New York has developed protocol for and is working with the FDA to bring to scale, will hasten a return to the work force, identifying people who have had COVID-19 and recovered for it. He, along with some of the nation's top experts, say it's unlikely someone who has had the novel coronavirus will get re-infected because their course with it may grant them the precious immunity no one in the globe had before becoming infected with it themselves.

New York is also looking to convalescent plasma -- injecting critically ill patients with plasma from the blood of people who have recovered -- to try to heal the sickest among us. In the meantime, it has the ventilators and the hospital capacity to get through the next week. So, for now, does New Jersey.

Even so, staffing reinforcements -- teams of medics from the Department of Defense -- are expected to start providing additional support to New York City hospitals Wednesday. The DoD said a day earlier it also planned to send medical task forces to New Jersey and Connecticut at some point soon as well.

The Gates Foundation-funded IHME model, which Cuomo has cited in several of his briefings, projects resource use to peak Wednesday, which bodes well for capacity moving forward. It projects to peak Thursday, with about 15,600 total lives potentially lost by May 1. That ultimate fatality projection, which presumes full adherence to social distancing, is about 1,000 lower than it was a week ago.

Murphy, who has asserted the life-changing impact of social distancing perhaps more forcefully and frequently than any governor in the state, says that single factor could be a difference of 420,000 COVID-19 cases for his state. He said he, Cuomo and Lamont have also discussed a possible uniform approach to mobilizing resources for when COVID-19 comes back, which the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said is possible in the fall.

All three tri-state governors have pledged to help out other states when their times of need come as the nation has stepped up to help theirs. Their states have a combined 191,033 cases and 6,998 deaths, representing nearly half of all cases in America, which NBC News estimates have surpassed 400,000, and more than half of its deaths, which have surpassed 12,800.

The ultimate toll on the American psyche from this job- and soul-crushing crisis is incalculable at this point. As Cuomo has said, this crisis will transform a generation -- and shape another.

The White House has projected anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. lives could be lost to the pandemic. The nation's top doctor, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said Tuesday that he expected America's death toll to come in under those projections "because I am seeing mitigation work." See how COVID-19 has spread across the country since March 1 using this interactive map.