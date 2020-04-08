NJ Mother, Daughter Die Within Hours of Each Other Due to COVID-19

As New York and New Jersey both recorded their deadliest days Tuesday since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the U.S., the pain was all too devastating and heartbreaking for one family.

Jessica Ingaglio lost both her mother and her sister due to the coronavirus within just a few hours of each other.

The South Brunswick woman said her 70-year-old mother Rhoda Ruiz was hospitalized last week with COVID-19, and her 33-year-old sister Amanda began acting strangely on Sunday, as she was getting sick and throwing up.

Ingaglio said her sister had diabetes, and was incoherent and lethargic. She called for an ambulance and warned the EMTs that her mother and father both had tested positive — and that her sister may have been exposed.

EMTs who responded said that Amanda refused to go to the hospital, however.

"They said there's nothing we can do because she doesn't want to go, but I begged them to take her. Begged them. That's not my sister, something is very, very wrong," Ingaglio said.

A representative from the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad told NBC New York that if a patient refuses to go to the hospital, they are not transported.

On Monday, Amanda was found dead in their home. Ingaglio said her sister was never tested for the virus, and believes it's possible her sister had contracted it.

Ingaglio's father was also hospitalized for COVID-19, and she had to telling him over the phone that Amanda was dead, and that his wife "is dying to be with her." Ruiz died not long after.

"The only hope I have out of this is that, she knew Amanda was gone and she needed to be with her daughter," Ingaglio said. "They have names and they had beautiful lives. They loved as hard as they could with everyone they knew. I want people to know they're not just a number."

Thankfully, Ingaglio said her father is recovering.