NY Home Health Aide Arrested in Death of 83-Year-Old Man

A 63-year-old home health aide has been arrested in the death of an 83-year-old Long Island man who was found unconscious with a head laceration at his Long Island home earlier this week, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Gail Godwin, of Bayshore, faces charges of manslaughter, physical evidence tampering and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the victim's death Monday on Monroe Street in Garden City.

His name has not been released.

Cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious person found him unresponsive at the scene. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Godwin was later taken into custody at the scene.

She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.

