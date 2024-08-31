NYC public school calendar and holidays for 2024-2025 academic year: Dates to know

Summer camps are done, kids are back at home with their families, mornings are getting a bit crisper as evenings are getting a bit shorter — all sur-fire signs that summer is ending and school is about to start back up again.
For some parents, it's been a long summer with the kids. For kids, it wasn't nearly long enough. As we get ready to turn the calendar to September, students will be returning to class very soon.
Day 1 is Thursday, Sept. 5. The first days off, those associated with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, come just under a month later, on Oct. 3-4. Indigenous Peoples' Day/Italian Heritage Day comes 10 days later, on Oct. 14.
See the full schedule below:
|Date
|Weekday
|Event
|September 5
|Thursday
|First day of school
|September 12
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
|September 19
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
|September 26
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|October 3–4
|Thursday–Friday
|Rosh Hashanah, schools closed
|October 14
|Monday
|Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed
|November 1
|Friday
|Diwali, schools closed
|November 5
|Tuesday
|Election Day, students do not attend school
|November 7
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|November 11
|Monday
|Veterans Day, schools closed
|November 14
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|November 21
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|November 22
|Friday
|Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|November 28–29
|Thursday–Friday
|Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed
|December 24–January 1
|Tuesday–Wednesday
|Winter Recess, schools closed
|January 20
|Monday
|Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
|January 21–24
|Tues-Friday
|Regents Administration
|January 27
|Monday
|Professional Development Day
|January 28
|Tuesday
|First day of Spring Semester
|January 29
|Wednesday
|Lunar New Year, schools closed
|February 17–21
|Monday–Friday
|Midwinter Recess, schools closed
|March 6
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|March 13
|Thursday
|Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|March 20
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|March 21
|Friday
|Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
|March 31
|Monday
|Eid al-Fitr, schools closed
|April 14–18
|Monday–Friday
|Spring Recess, schools closed
|May 1
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
|May 8
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
|May 15
|Thursday
|Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|May 16
|Friday
|Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
|May 26
|Monday
|Memorial Day, schools closed
|June 5
|Thursday
|Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed
|June 6
|Friday
|Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs
|June 10
|Tuesday
|The first administration of the new Regents Examinations in Life Science: Biology, and Earth and Space Sciences
|June 11
|Wednesday
|The first administration of the new Regents Examination in Geometry
|June 17- 26
|Tuesday-Thursday
|Regents Administration
|June 19
|Thursday
|Juneteenth, schools closed
|June 26
|Thursday
|Last day of school for students
The calendar is available in multiple languages here.
Another key reminder: The "no snow day" concept that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. That means lots of snow might mean no in-person school, but it doesn't mean "no school."
Remote instruction now covers those days and while we can hardly predict when it might snow enough to close physical classrooms, knowing that now might better equip some parents to adjust on the fly should the time come.