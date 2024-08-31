NYC public school calendar and holidays for 2024-2025 academic year: Dates to know

Summer camps are done, kids are back at home with their families, mornings are getting a bit crisper as evenings are getting a bit shorter — all sur-fire signs that summer is ending and school is about to start back up again.

For some parents, it's been a long summer with the kids. For kids, it wasn't nearly long enough. As we get ready to turn the calendar to September, students will be returning to class very soon.

Day 1 is Thursday, Sept. 5. The first days off, those associated with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, come just under a month later, on Oct. 3-4. Indigenous Peoples' Day/Italian Heritage Day comes 10 days later, on Oct. 14.

See the full schedule below:

Date Weekday Event September 5 Thursday First day of school September 12 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers September 19 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools September 26 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools October 3–4 Thursday–Friday Rosh Hashanah, schools closed October 14 Monday Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed November 1 Friday Diwali, schools closed November 5 Tuesday Election Day, students do not attend school November 7 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early November 11 Monday Veterans Day, schools closed November 14 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early November 21 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools November 22 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early November 28–29 Thursday–Friday Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed December 24–January 1 Tuesday–Wednesday Winter Recess, schools closed January 20 Monday Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed January 21–24 Tues-Friday Regents Administration January 27 Monday Professional Development Day January 28 Tuesday First day of Spring Semester January 29 Wednesday Lunar New Year, schools closed February 17–21 Monday–Friday Midwinter Recess, schools closed March 6 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early March 13 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early March 20 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools March 21 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early March 31 Monday Eid al-Fitr, schools closed April 14–18 Monday–Friday Spring Recess, schools closed May 1 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers May 8 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools May 15 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools May 16 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools May 26 Monday Memorial Day, schools closed June 5 Thursday Eid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed June 6 Friday Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs June 10 Tuesday The first administration of the new Regents Examinations in Life Science: Biology, and Earth and Space Sciences June 11 Wednesday The first administration of the new Regents Examination in Geometry June 17- 26 Tuesday-Thursday Regents Administration June 19 Thursday Juneteenth, schools closed June 26 Thursday Last day of school for students

The calendar is available in multiple languages here.

Another key reminder: The "no snow day" concept that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. That means lots of snow might mean no in-person school, but it doesn't mean "no school."

Remote instruction now covers those days and while we can hardly predict when it might snow enough to close physical classrooms, knowing that now might better equip some parents to adjust on the fly should the time come.