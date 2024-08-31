Schools

NYC public school calendar and holidays for 2024-2025 academic year: Dates to know

Take a look at when students return to the classrooms for the 2024-2025 academic year,

Summer camps are done, kids are back at home with their families, mornings are getting a bit crisper as evenings are getting a bit shorter — all sur-fire signs that summer is ending and school is about to start back up again.

For some parents, it's been a long summer with the kids. For kids, it wasn't nearly long enough. As we get ready to turn the calendar to September, students will be returning to class very soon.

Day 1 is Thursday, Sept. 5. The first days off, those associated with the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, come just under a month later, on Oct. 3-4. Indigenous Peoples' Day/Italian Heritage Day comes 10 days later, on Oct. 14.

See the full schedule below:

DateWeekdayEvent
September 5ThursdayFirst day of school
September 12ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
September 19ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
September 26ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
October 3–4Thursday–FridayRosh Hashanah, schools closed
October 14MondayItalian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day, schools closed
November 1FridayDiwali, schools closed
November 5TuesdayElection Day, students do not attend school
November 7ThursdayAfternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
November 11MondayVeterans Day, schools closed
November 14ThursdayAfternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
November 21ThursdayAfternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
November 22FridayAfternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
November 28–29Thursday–FridayThanksgiving Recess, schools closed
December 24–January 1Tuesday–WednesdayWinter Recess, schools closed
January 20MondayRev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
January 21–24Tues-FridayRegents Administration
January 27MondayProfessional Development Day
January 28TuesdayFirst day of Spring Semester
January 29WednesdayLunar New Year, schools closed
February 17–21Monday–FridayMidwinter Recess, schools closed
March 6ThursdayAfternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
March 13ThursdayAfternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools, students in these schools dismissed three hours early
March 20ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
March 21FridayAfternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early
March 31MondayEid al-Fitr, schools closed
April 14–18Monday–FridaySpring Recess, schools closed
May 1ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers
May 8ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools
May 15ThursdayEvening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
May 16FridayAfternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools
May 26MondayMemorial Day, schools closed
June 5ThursdayEid al-Adha / Anniversary Day; schools closed
June 6FridayClerical Day; no classes for students attending 3-K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K–12 schools, and standalone D75 programs
June 10TuesdayThe first administration of the new Regents Examinations in Life Science: Biology, and Earth and Space Sciences
June 11WednesdayThe first administration of the new Regents Examination in Geometry
June 17- 26Tuesday-ThursdayRegents Administration
June 19ThursdayJuneteenth, schools closed
June 26ThursdayLast day of school for students
The calendar is available in multiple languages here.

Another key reminder: The "no snow day" concept that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay. That means lots of snow might mean no in-person school, but it doesn't mean "no school."

Remote instruction now covers those days and while we can hardly predict when it might snow enough to close physical classrooms, knowing that now might better equip some parents to adjust on the fly should the time come.

