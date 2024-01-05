NTSB investigating Manhattan subway collision as service disruptions linger

What to Know An investigation is underway after a northbound commuter 1 train rear-ended an out-of-service 1 train leading to a minor derailment just north of the 96th Street station on the Upper West Side

At least 26 people suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY. 300 people had to be taken off the train that derailed and another 300-400 had to be taken off a train behind the ones that collided

1/2/3 subway lines face a "major disruption" until at least the Friday morning rush, though no definitive time for resumption of service

The federal National Transportation Safety Board (NTSD) says it dispatched a team to investigate Thursday's subway derailment in Manhattan, while local transit disruptions lingered into Friday's morning commute.

The MTA is also expected to provide an update later Friday on service. It comes after a low-speed collision between a passenger and a work train led to a minor derailment, injuring more than two dozen people and wreaking transit havoc.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, there was still no 1/2/3 service between 135th/137th streets and Times Square, and it wasn't clear when service would be restored. No. 2 trains were being rerouted over the No. 5 line.

According to investigators, a northbound commuter No. 1 train rear-ended an out-of-service No. 1 train, causing the minor Upper West Side derailment. The out-of-service 1 train had earlier been vandalized and had four workers on it, according to the MTA. That train was evacuated, as was the passenger train, which had about 300 people aboard.

At least 26 people were taken to area hospitals with what were believed to be minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Davey said the out-of-service 1 train was vandalized by having its emergency cords pulled as a possible prank and all the cords, except one, had been reset. While the workers were resetting that train's cords, a transit official tells NBC New York "it came back to life" and started moving despite a red stop signal, leading to the collision with the passing in-service passenger train.

"Obviously two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that," Davey said.

MTA officials said they have not ruled out human error. The NTSB said it is sending a team to investigate the collision, including the chair of the agency, and that they will be onsite Friday morning.

A passenger train behind the one that derailed also needed to have its 300 to 400 passengers evacuated, officials said.

What subways are affected for the commute?

Transit was heavily affected in the area. The MTA said there is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan through Friday morning. See the latest MTA status here.

1/2/3 service will be partially suspended at many stations in Manhattan through at least the end of today. Our crews are conducting an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St.



The MTA is advising for service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, passengers take N/Q/R trains and for service between Manhattan and the Bronx, passengers take Bx19. For service through Manhattan, the MTA said passengers should take A/B/C/D trains.

Metro-North was also cross-honoring between Marble Hill-225 St and Grand Central-42 St, according to the MTA.