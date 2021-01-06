NJ Woman Goes On Racist, Slur-Laden Tirade After Anger Over Mail Delivery Time

A woman said she became the target of a racist tirade after she intervened on behalf of a mailman who was being berated by a New Jersey woman angry over the time the mail was being delivered.

The barrage of racial slurs and expletives hurled at Tameka Bordeaux earlier in the week were caught on video, and she says she is still trying process what happened.

"(I) try to calm her down, tell her he can't do anything," Bordeaux said of the start of the incident. "Immediately as I said that, she started hurling every N-word you can imagine. And from there that became a five-block journey."

The Bayonne resident said that the irate woman followed her all the way to a convenience story. Some who witnessed the harassment tried to step in, with one man saying he told the woman to leave Bordeaux alone and to go back to what she was doing.

Another woman was more successful. getting the abuser to leave Bordeaux alone.

"You don't talk to people like that," the Good Samaritan said.

Bordeaux said she's grateful to those who helped her, and grateful she was able to maintain her own restraint.

"If you see someone being treated like that, say something," she said. "If out of 100 people, I get to people to not to punch someone in the face and respond the way I did, then I accomplished something."

Bordeaux reported the incident to the Bayonne Police Department. State Assemblywoman Angela McKnight said there was no doubt it was a hate crime, even if the woman seen spewing the racist language had mental health problems, as some have suggested.

"Racism is not a mental issue, they are two separate things and this is a hate crime," McKnight said.

It wasn't immediately clear who the woman was, so NBC New York could not reach her for comment. Bayonne Police said they are investigating, but wouldn't specify whether they are looking into the matter as a hate crime.