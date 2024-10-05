Former NY Gov. David Paterson and stepson attacked on Upper East Side

Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were attacked while in Manhattan Friday evening, according to three law enforcement sources.

Paterson, 70, was with his 20-year-old stepson Anthony Chester Sliwa who was walking his dog on Second Avenue near East 96th Street on the Upper East Side, sources said. That's when they noticed three teens on a fire escape and told them to get down, police sources told NBC New York.

The teens came down and followed the former governor and his stepson to the corner near a McDonalds on Second Avenue, where they attacked them.

Both were taken to New York Cornell Medical Center, the sources said, after suffering minor bumps and bruises. Patterson was hit several times during the attack, two sources said, but appeared to be OK and was alert late Friday night. His stepson suffered more severe cuts and bruises, but sources said he was expected to recover.

Paterson's stepson Anthony is the son of Guardian Angels founder and former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, who confirmed that his son was attacked and said he was grateful he was recovering.

A spokesperson for the governor released a statement, saying the attack occurred near Paterson's home, and the teens "had a previous interaction with his stepson.

"They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers. They are currently at Cornell Hospital as a precaution. They have already filed a police report and no further information is available at this time," the statement read.

The three teens who attacked Paterson and his son took off immediately afterward. Police were searching for them.

CORRECTION: Police sources initially stated that Paterson was with his son at the time of the attack. He was with his stepson, Anthony Chester Sliwa.