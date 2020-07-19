Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Husband, Son of Federal Judge Shot at Their New Jersey Home

Judge Esther Salas was not injured in the shooting Sunday evening

By Jonathan Dienst, Joe Valiquette and Brian Thompson

Judge Esther Salas
Rutgers Law School

Judge Esther Salas, seated center, with students at Rutgers Law School.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The husband and son of a New Jersey federal judge were shot at their home Sunday afternoon, and a massive law enforcement response is underway.

Three senior law enforcement officials tell News 4 New York that a gunman shot Judge Esther Salas's spouse and child at their North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Both are in very critical condition, the sources said.

Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times; the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting.

FBI agents at crime scene
News 4 New York
FBI agents at the home of Judge Esther Salas after the shooting of her husband and son.

Salas, a judge of the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, has been in her seat for nine years. Before that she spent five years as a magistrate judge, and nine years prior to that as a federal public defender.

News

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

NYC Enters Phase IV. Here's What's Reopening, What's Staying Closed

Fahim Saleh 11 hours ago

Murder Suspect Partied, Hid in Plain Sight Following Death of NYC Tech Entrepreneur

She is the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey.

Salas has presided over a number of high-profile trials in her tenure, including the trial of former "Real Housewife" Teresa Giudice.

Her husband, Mark Anderl, is a well-regarded criminal defense attorney.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General all have personnel on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyesther salas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us