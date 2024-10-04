Children of 85-year-old Long Island woman charged in connection with her beating death

Two adult children of an 85-year-old Long Island woman were arrested and charged in connection with her death after she was found with injuries stemming from abuse, according to police.

Officers initially went to Carmel McDougall's home in Roosevelt during the afternoon of Sept. 12 for a wellness check, and found her unresponsive inside. They took the octogenarian to a nearby hospital, where she died days later, on Sept. 18, Nassau County police said.

An investigation found that McDougall's son, 65-year-old Michael McDougall, was responsible for the injuries that led to his mother's death. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Police also arrested the victim's daughter, 55-year-old Nichole McDougall Mullings, for other alleged abuse from Aug. 30; Mullings was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

The son and daughter were arraigned Thursday. Attorney information for them was not immediately available.