When does Rosh Hashanah start? What to know about the timing of the Jewish new year

Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish new year and the beginning of the High Holy Days in the Jewish religion, takes place around the world this week.

When does Rosh Hashanah begin?

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, starts at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and continues through the evening of Friday, Oct. 4.

The holiday is celebrated on the first two days of the new year on the Jewish calendar, according to Chabad, in this case 5785 on the eve of Tishrei 1 and ending after Tishrei 2.

Rosh Hashanah marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays, the High Holy Days, or the Days of Awe, a 10-day season that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

When is Yom Kippur?

This year, Yom Kippur will be observed from around sunset on Friday, Oct. 11, until after nightfall on Saturday, Oct. 12.